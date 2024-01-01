Inside Cher's Sad Relationship With Son Elijah Blue Allman

To say that Cher has a complicated relationship with her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, would be an understatement. We've heard some heartbreaking tales of Elijah's addiction issues throughout his life, and at one point, reports claimed Cher attempted to kidnap him to try and save him. While these stories are sad, they're not exactly surprising because even before Elijah's birth, it seemed like he was fated to grow up in a difficult environment due to the rocky marriage between his parents, Cher and Gregg Allman.

In 1975, the couple tied the knot within a year of meeting, and Gregg's substance abuse issues heavily strained the relationship to the point that Cher filed for divorce after only nine days of marriage. They went on to split up multiple times but found their way back to each other before officially divorcing in 1977. As a busy working mother, Cher, whose real name is actually Cherilyn Sarkisian, wanted to protect her son from a tumultuous household, so she sent him off to boarding school. Unfortunately, the decision drove a wedge between them.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2014, Elijah shared that during his childhood, he felt "shunned" by his parents after they decided to send him away to boarding school at the age of seven. According to the arrangements made for him, he could only visit his parents during the weekend, but he would frequently spend the time away to score some drugs with his friends. As a result, his drug habit started when he was around 11, and it eventually grew into a full-blown addiction.