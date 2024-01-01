Details About The Relationship Between Kristin Cavallari And Craig Conover

Most of us know Craig Conover from Bravo's "Southern Charm," or from when he joined the casts of the network's series, "Summer House" and "Winter House." Bravo fans know plenty about Conover's relationship with "Summer House" sweetheart, Paige Desorbo. What some might not know much about, however, is Conover's past relationships. Desorbo isn't the star's first time romancing a reality TV star. Rumors have swirled that he got cozy in the past with none other than "Laguna Beach" leading lady, Kristin Cavallari. As it turns out, this unlikely reality TV pair did have a fling, but what exactly happened is a case of he said, she said.

It seems reality stars always run in the same circles even if they're not on the same series. Consequently, Cavallari struck up a friendship with "Southern Charm" stars, Conover and Austen Kroll. In 2020, Kroll told Us Weekly just how the friendship began. "She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner. We've all been in contact ever since. We're in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active." The rest was history, and the friend group made in reality TV heaven remained long after the first meeting. Still, that doesn't mean that everything that went on in this trio was platonic. It seems that one of the "Southern Charm" boys managed to charm Cavallari but what went down has never been entirely confirmed.