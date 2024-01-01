Queen Elizabeth Was Afraid Of Inconveniencing Her Family During Her Final Moments

Queen Elizabeth was beloved across the globe by many, and in a speech in South Africa for her 21st birthday, she pledged, "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

She couldn't have known it at the time of that speech, but her life was indeed a long one. Queen Elizabeth made history as the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, a feat that the country celebrated with the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the queen's last Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on June 5, 2022.

Even in her last days, she put others before herself. In the 2023 BBC documentary "Charles III: The Coronation Year," her daughter Princess Anne said that her mother was considering the impact it would have if she died while in Scotland, "I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral," her daughter said.