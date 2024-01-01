How Jason Ritter And Melanie Lynskey's Romance Survived Difficult Times
Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey's relationship is a celebrity pairing fans love, and one that has remained strong for years. The duo share one daughter, born in 2018, and they got married in 2020. However, things have not always been easy for the actors. They've had to deal with hardships, but they've gotten through them all.
In an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2023, the couple told the story of how they started dating. Lynskey said they had both recently gone through breakups and called it "a very tumultuous time" for both of them. Ritter admitted that he didn't think he deserved Lynskey because he struggled with alcohol. Both Ritter and Lynskey got emotional while recounting the story and expressing how Ritter was able to commit to sobriety.
Ritter said in the interview, "It was only after maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, 'Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person.' ... So I knew that she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I could be the one for her too." Lynskey wiped tears and commended Ritter for the hard work he did.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Lynskey is a great supporter of Ritter's sobriety
On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Melanie Lynskey spoke more about how she could tell that Jason Ritter was a good guy for her. "You had such a good heart," Lynskey told Ritter. She also mentioned that she and Ritter "were in couple's therapy three weeks after meeting each other. It was crazy."
In a September 2023 interview with E! News, Ritter opened up about how wonderful of a partner Lynskey is, especially regarding the sobriety journey that changed his life. Ritter said Lynskey always asks before having a drink. He's fine if Lynskey drinks in front of him and commended her for thinking of him. Ritter also talked about his decision to get sober, which happened about a decade before that interview. He told E! News that when choosing to be sober, it should be a choice for you, not for someone in your life.
"It was easier for me to say that I'm doing it for her because, at that time, I didn't feel like I was sort of worth much," Ritter said. "I didn't care as much about hurting myself as I did about hurting her." However, things changed over time, and Ritter added, "And now, I'm doing it for myself."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Lynskey said Ritter loving her feels like she 'won the lottery'
In an April 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight at Paleyfest, Melanie Lynskey spoke more about her and Jason Ritter's relationship and what drew her to him. She said communication was one of Ritter's strong suits and how, "Even in our darkest and most difficult moments, which there were a few, he would always talk about it. He's always very willing to take responsibility and he's kind. He's kind to people. That's the most important thing to me." Lynskey also quipped that Ritter's acting abilities are important as well, because, "I can't be with someone who's not talented. That's my big thing."
In another Entertainment Tonight interview from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Lynskey was open about how wonderful Ritter is and how much she loves him. "I honestly feel like I won the lottery," she told the interviewer. Lynskey complimented Ritter's skills as a loving husband and father and added, "He makes me feel beautiful no matter what. He's a good, good person. And he's so cute." Lynskey chuckled at that and gave him a shoutout.
Ritter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to return the favor, tweeting a picture of his wife on the red carpet and sharing lovely words: "I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute [sic] beaut my wife is!!!" He also called Lynskey "the best person I know."