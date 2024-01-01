How Jason Ritter And Melanie Lynskey's Romance Survived Difficult Times

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey's relationship is a celebrity pairing fans love, and one that has remained strong for years. The duo share one daughter, born in 2018, and they got married in 2020. However, things have not always been easy for the actors. They've had to deal with hardships, but they've gotten through them all.

In an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2023, the couple told the story of how they started dating. Lynskey said they had both recently gone through breakups and called it "a very tumultuous time" for both of them. Ritter admitted that he didn't think he deserved Lynskey because he struggled with alcohol. Both Ritter and Lynskey got emotional while recounting the story and expressing how Ritter was able to commit to sobriety.

Ritter said in the interview, "It was only after maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, 'Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person.' ... So I knew that she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I could be the one for her too." Lynskey wiped tears and commended Ritter for the hard work he did.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).