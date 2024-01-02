What Led To Billy Porter's Split From Adam Smith

One untold truth of Billy Porter's life is his tragic upbringing, which still affected him in adulthood. Due to his feminine ways, he was beaten even leaving hospitalized on at least one occasion in the first grade. As a child, he began being molested by his mother's husband, Bernie. The sexual abuse lasted for five years until he finally told his mother about it. This left a lasting impact on the "Pose" star, who sought therapy when he was 25 and restarted his sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic. One way the molestation showed up in his personal life was through intimacy in his relationship. While he hasn't publicly disclosed if this contributed to his separation from Adam Smith, he acknowledged to People in October 2021 that it posed a significant challenge for them.

"My sex life in relation to intimacy, it's not — it's not good at all. It's really, really hard in a marriage, you know, when you're trying to figure out how to be intimate with somebody. But we're growing together and healing together. It's a lot of hard work. Let me say, it's worth it," Porter told the outlet.

Years prior, in 2018, Porter also detailed his brutal sexual assault in a graphic op-ed for Out. The actor revealed his continued rage, which stemmed from the years-long abuse. "The hate consumes me with a power that paralyzes," he wrote.