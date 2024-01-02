How Kyle Richards' Separation From Mauricio Umansky Affected Her Sister Kim

The shocking separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has had an effect on many. After news spread of the couple hitting a bump in their marriage, Richards told fans in an Amazon Live that their four daughters were doing "great" after being asked how they were holding up after learning their parents were separating. Richards' big sister, Kathy Hilton, appeared to be much more emotional over the news. "When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," Hilton admitted during a November 2023 chat with "Today with Hoda & Jenna." Another person who was pained by the situation was their sister, Kim Richards.

Kim and Kyle have not always had the best relationship, which has played out during multiple seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, Kyle shared at BravoCon 2023 that she and her sisters were in a much better place. The actor even said that Kim and Hilton had helped her as she navigated her separation. Interestingly enough, Kim suggested that Kyle hasn't allowed her to be as supportive as she'd like, which has been hurtful.