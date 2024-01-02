How Kyle Richards' Separation From Mauricio Umansky Affected Her Sister Kim
The shocking separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has had an effect on many. After news spread of the couple hitting a bump in their marriage, Richards told fans in an Amazon Live that their four daughters were doing "great" after being asked how they were holding up after learning their parents were separating. Richards' big sister, Kathy Hilton, appeared to be much more emotional over the news. "When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," Hilton admitted during a November 2023 chat with "Today with Hoda & Jenna." Another person who was pained by the situation was their sister, Kim Richards.
Kim and Kyle have not always had the best relationship, which has played out during multiple seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, Kyle shared at BravoCon 2023 that she and her sisters were in a much better place. The actor even said that Kim and Hilton had helped her as she navigated her separation. Interestingly enough, Kim suggested that Kyle hasn't allowed her to be as supportive as she'd like, which has been hurtful.
Kyle stopped speaking to Kim as her marital woes unfolded
During the star-studded DIRECTV party hosted at Kathy Hilton's Beverly Hills home on November 28, 2023, Kyle and Kim Richards were in attendance. While there, Kim voiced her frustration with being distant from Kyle once again. "I don't know anything about what's going on with her. I didn't talk to Kyle. She didn't call me at all really, but I called her every day or at least once a week and just said, 'I love you. I'm here for you.' I was hurt because I've always been her go-to," Kim revealed to People at the shindig.
Kim's revelation is a sharp contrast to what Kyle told fans at BravoCon, which took place earlier that same month between November 3 and November 5. Still, it wouldn't be the first time Kyle has distanced herself from her family due to feuds. In February 2023, Kyle confessed that she and Hilton were still not on speaking terms stemming from the "RHOBH" reunion in October 2022. Years prior, in August 2019, Kyle stopped talking to Kim because she voluntarily checked herself out of a hospital against doctors' orders. With a history of going long periods without communicating, it's no surprise that Kyle may have shut out her loved ones amid her issues with Mauricio Umansky, explaining to People during the DIRECTV party, "When I'm struggling, I keep to myself a lot. That's how I kind of operate. I get quiet."
Kim previously predicted Kyle and Mauricio Umansky's separation through a dream
Before there were any formal announcements about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky parting ways, Kim Richards claims she dreamed the couple would experience problems in their marriage. Speaking with "Access Hollywood" also in November 2023, Kim explained, "I had a dream two weeks prior that they were separated or divorced."
Kyle also told "Access Hollywood" that she was unaware of this dream, so it's unlikely that it played a role in her decision to distance herself from Kim. Thankfully, it seems the ladies are back communicating. Kim and Kathy Hilton have also shown love for Umansky during the split, clearly rooting for them both no matter which direction they choose to go in. As of now, divorce has not been confirmed by either Kyle or Umansky, though there has been some speculation that they are headed in that direction. The pair spent Christmas together with their daughters, and are remaining cordial for the sake of their family.