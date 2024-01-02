Inside Heidi Klum's Friendship With Fellow AGT Judge Howie Mandel

If there's one talent show on TV where you know the judges are having just as good of a time as the audience and contestants, it's "America's Got Talent." The show feels like a nonstop party with its variety of mind-boggling acts, excited audience, and, of course, its lovable hosts and judges. Since the show's inception in 2006, we've seen many of its iconic judges come and go (and sometimes come back again). But the talent show always seems to come back to two of its most well-known faces, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Mandel, who is married to producer Terry Mandel, made his initial appearance as a judge in Season 4 and has stayed on the show ever since. Klum joined in Season 8 and continues to be a recurring face on the AGT panel and its spinoff shows.

While both Mandel and Klum aren't the only judges on the show, they're certainly two of our favorites. Their fun-loving personalities play off each other so well, and it's clear from watching the show that these two are onscreen and offscreen besties.