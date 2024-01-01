The Real Reason Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Chose To Step Down From The Throne

For the citizens of Denmark, 2024 began with a bang that had nothing to do with fireworks or popping champagne corks. As usual, Queen Margrethe II delivered her traditional New Year's Eve speech, offering advice on global issues along with her holiday well wishes. She addressed AI, climate change, the war in Ukraine, and the Hamas terror attack on Israel that "[has caused] anti-Semitism to spread again." Then, the quirky royal announced: "On 14 January 2024 — 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as Queen of Denmark," (per a translation from the royal website). Margrethe also named her successor: Her oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

It was a surprising statement, but perhaps not entirely unexpected. At 83, the queen holds a place among the world's oldest living royals and is also Denmark's longest-ever reigning monarch. However, she's still a relative youngster compared to 104-year-old Marianne, Princess zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, of Austria. Likewise, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reigned nearly a quarter-century longer, prior to her death in 2022.

In recent months, there were signs Margrethe was ready to hand over her crown. The queen's health took some bad turns that left Her Majesty less able to carry out her busy schedule. Margrethe also made a drastic family decision that she called "a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy" in an official statement. Stripping her four grandchildren of their royal titles, she explained, would streamline the family's responsibilities.