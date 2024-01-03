Rex Linn Gave Reba McEntire An Adorable Nickname On Their First Date

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn go way back — to 1991, when they first met on the set of the TV movie "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." They became casual friends and kept in touch over the years. Linn, known for his roles on "CSI: Miami" and a slew of movies, started playing Principal Petersen in "Young Sheldon" in 2017. When McEntire was booked for the same show in 2020, they became reacquainted, and romance soon blossomed.

After courting throughout the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, by staying in touch over the phone as much as possible, McEntire revealed on her podcast, "Living and Learning with Reba McEntire," in October 2020 that she and Linn had been going steady for six months. "He's a very sweetheart of a guy," she gushed. They appeared together on the red carpet for the 2020 CMA Awards and began sharing photos of their adventures on Instagram.

The only thing cuter than seeing snapshots of McEntire and Linn on the red carpet and cuddling farm animals together is their nicknames for each other. Based on the classic cafeteria fare and popular bar food, the tater tot has an entirely new definition in the celebrity couple's world and for these two, it's an important part of their relationship too.