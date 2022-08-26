Rex Linn Opens Up About How He First Met Reba McEntire - Exclusive

Rex Linn has the kind of Hollywood résumé any actor would envy. From his earliest screen roles in the late 1980s to the present, this veteran actor has appeared in a seemingly endless array of movies and TV series. As for the former, Linn can count such big-screen hits as "Cliffhanger," "Rush Hour," "Wyatt Earp," "Tin Cup," "Ghosts of Mississippi," "Django Unchained," and the horror-comedy "Zombeavers" among his extensive credits. On the small screen, among his many roles have been Frank Tripp on "CSI: Miami" (a character he portrayed for 10 seasons), Kevin Wachtell on "Better Call Saul," and Principal Tom Peterson on the hit CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon."

Lately, Linn has also become known as the boyfriend of Reba McEntire, having dated the country music icon since 2020. Linn and McEntire will soon be seen together onscreen in the made-for-TV Lifetime movie "The Hammer," with McEntire starring as a hard-nosed Nevada judge.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Rex Linn recalls first meeting his future love on the set of the TV movie "The Gambler Returns" way back in the early 1990s.