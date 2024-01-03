A Glimpse Into Mariah Carey's Relationship With Her Daughter Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey's talent as a singer has won her multiple awards and landed her music at the top of the charts again and again over the years. It's no wonder that her daughter Monroe Cannon would also be impressed and want to follow in her famous mom's footsteps. As Cannon grows in age, she is showing more and more interest in singing. Her and her mom's love for music seems to be one of their deepest bonds.

Cannon has even had the chance to perform live onstage with her mom. In December 2022, Carey and her daughter took the stage together for the first time to perform at Carey's Christmas concert in Toronto. Both were dressed in dazzling white dresses with poufy skirts that made them look like twins. Carey's utter adoration of her daughter was on full display as she called Cannon her "baby girl" and introduced her to the crowd as her "gorgeous daughter, Miss Monroe." The mother and daughter then went on to perform a sweet duet of "Away in a Manger."

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Carey praised her daughter's singing abilities as amazing, especially for her young age. She even noted that Cannon was well on her way to mastering those iconic "octave whistles" Carey is famous for. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me so I think she might have it together a little more than I do," a smiling Carey told the "GMA" host.