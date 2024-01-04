Meet Tracey Edmonds' 2 Kids With Ex-Husband Babyface
TV producer Tracey Edmonds was married to music producer and singer-songwriter Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, for 13 years. Their romantic and professional journey together captured the attention of many in the 1990s. Tracey and Babyface married in September 1992 and welcomed their first child, Brandon, in 1995. Their second son, Dylan, followed in 1998. Sadly, the celebrity couple announced in October 2005 that they were parting ways, with Tracey taking the lead in filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The famed music producer would later admit to Oprah Winfrey that he was never in love with Tracey, an indicator that the relationship might've been in trouble years before their split. However, the former couple maintained their joint business ventures, such as Edmonds Entertainment Group, and have also remained committed to raising Brandon and Dylan together. Babyface remarried Nicole Pantenburg but they have since also divorced. Now adults, Brandon and Dylan keep a low profile, so it's unknown if they got along with their former stepmother.
Brandon does have a public Instagram profile but he has not posted since October 2023 at the time of writing. Dylan also has an Instagram page, though he keeps it private. However, their doting mother regularly shares photos of them on her own account, including a selfie of the trio on December 23, 2023, alongside which she wrote: "My Christmas presents are here!" While the young men choose to live life outside of the public eye, they are still making names for themselves in the entertainment industry much like their famous parents.
Brandon Edmonds works as a television producer
Tracey Edmonds and Babyface's eldest son, Brandon Edmonds, is following in his parents' footsteps. He is listed as a co-producer on the BET drama series, "Games People Play," which his mother also executive produces. Elsewhere, Brandon served as the co-producer on Netflix's 2022 action thriller "End of the Road," starring Ludacris and Queen Latifah, on which his mom was once again a producer.
With both projects, the family's Edmonds Entertainment Group assisted with bringing them to life. While he comes from a wealthy family, Brandon doesn't mind working. That is partially thanks to his parents, who have instilled the value of hard work into both of their children. During a 2006 VH1 event, Babyface shared that he and Edmonds only purchased their children gifts on Christmas, explaining, "I do not believe in spoiled kids," (via People).
In fact, the legendary singer-songwriter praised Brandon for being grounded even back then. "I believe kids are born with certain kinds of personalities. Some are going to be spoiled no matter what you do. And I know that is not Brandon's vibe," Babyface reasoned.
Dylan Edmonds is a film student
Dylan Edmonds is currently studying to prepare for a career in the movie industry. Dylan is a student at Sarah Lawrence College, where he is pursuing a degree in Film/Cinema/Video Studies. Impressively, Dylan already has several production credits under his belt. Alongside his brother Brandon and mother, Tracey Edmonds, he served as a co-producer on "End of the Road."
Dylan was also a production assistant on "Games People Play." Additionally, it seems he is a fixture at Edmonds Entertainment, working as an in-house production assistant, which likely means Dylan is part of most of the company's projects. Outside of the family business, he also works on the "Saturday Night Live" production team as an intern.
Not much is known about Dylan and Brandon's personal lives, such as who they are dating or if they have children themselves. Still, even while maintaining their privacy, it's apparent that Tracey and Babyface's two children are making great strides in their careers, which is undoubtedly something their talented parents are extremely proud of.