Meet Tracey Edmonds' 2 Kids With Ex-Husband Babyface

TV producer Tracey Edmonds was married to music producer and singer-songwriter Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, for 13 years. Their romantic and professional journey together captured the attention of many in the 1990s. Tracey and Babyface married in September 1992 and welcomed their first child, Brandon, in 1995. Their second son, Dylan, followed in 1998. Sadly, the celebrity couple announced in October 2005 that they were parting ways, with Tracey taking the lead in filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The famed music producer would later admit to Oprah Winfrey that he was never in love with Tracey, an indicator that the relationship might've been in trouble years before their split. However, the former couple maintained their joint business ventures, such as Edmonds Entertainment Group, and have also remained committed to raising Brandon and Dylan together. Babyface remarried Nicole Pantenburg but they have since also divorced. Now adults, Brandon and Dylan keep a low profile, so it's unknown if they got along with their former stepmother.

Brandon does have a public Instagram profile but he has not posted since October 2023 at the time of writing. Dylan also has an Instagram page, though he keeps it private. However, their doting mother regularly shares photos of them on her own account, including a selfie of the trio on December 23, 2023, alongside which she wrote: "My Christmas presents are here!" While the young men choose to live life outside of the public eye, they are still making names for themselves in the entertainment industry much like their famous parents.