Tragic Details About The Hilton Family

If Conrad Hilton found it challenging to keep his family afloat in 1907, it was even more difficult after the Great Depression began in 1929. Just two years before the stock market crashed, Conrad's hotel business had grown so much that he became the head of the Texas Hotel Association. Because his enterprise had grown so quickly, it proved extremely tricky for him to switch gears when the economy did, eventually, come to a halt. As a result, by the time 1930 came rolling in, Conrad had lost every single one of his hotels — except for one.

To make matters even worse, Conrad had amassed an enormous debt in the process of building the Dallas Hilton. As reported by J.R. Taraborelli's "The Hiltons: The True Story of an American Dynasty," the grand total came to $500,000. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this equates to almost $9 million today.

Naturally, Conrad did not take these numbers lightly. Per Taraborelli, the businessman would later confess, "I was heartsick about it. But, of course, everyone in business was facing ruination at this time in our history." Rather than dwell on his problems, Conrad focused on pooling together private loans until he could pay off the $500,000. His plan worked, and Conrad was, ultimately, able to save his last hotel.