The Tragic Life And 2015 Death Of Zsa Zsa Gabor's Only Daughter, Francesca Hilton

The following article includes an allegation of rape.

Zsa Zsa Gabor will forever be celebrated for her beauty, career, and lavish lifestyle. She will also, of course, be remembered for her cheeky sense of humor regarding her love life. As she famously once quipped, "I believe in large families: Every woman should have at least three husbands." Gabor walked down the aisle nine times, so consider that mission accomplished.

Gabor also was a mother to Francesca Hilton, a daughter she shared with her second husband, Conrad Hilton Sr. While being the child of a glamorous movie star and founder of the Hilton Hotel empire might sound like a blissful and breezy experience, in reality, Francesca's life was not always so easy — and it was never normal. "My mother would drag me around — not drag me, but take me to different locations: Paris, Rome, you name it," Francesca once recalled in the Los Angeles Times. "I was never really a kid because I'm the only child. Parents do the best they can, you know?"

However, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, Gabor's ninth and final husband, felt Francesca, who died in 2015, took the hand she was dealt for granted. "You have a Gabor name, you have a Hilton name and any of the best schools. ... And she doesn't do anything with it," he said to Inside Edition in 2015. "I can't help her. Her mother can't help her. She has to make her own life." This is the tragic life and death of Francesca Hilton, who did try to make her own life.