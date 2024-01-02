General Hospital: Sonny Consoling Carly After Bobbie's Death Spells Big Trouble

The tribute for "General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman and her character Bobbie Spencer is coinciding with the revelation that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was the one who turned in Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) in to the SEC for insider trading. Carly is Bobbie's daughter, and Wright gave details of the upcoming death of Bobbie scenes to Soap Opera Digest in a January 1, 2024 interview.

"Carly gets a call from the American embassy in Amsterdam. They're calling to tell her that her mom passed away in her sleep," she stated. Bobbie was there taking care of her late brother, Luke Spencer's (Anthony Geary), financial affairs. Carly's with her beau Drew when she gets the news, but she later encounters her ex-husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Wright further explained that Sonny also heard the news, "And then I say, 'Sonny,' and he stops and I run into his arms."

Sonny and Carly have been married several times over, and her turning to him for comfort is worrisome. Although Wright explained that the improvised hug was, "not like, 'Let's make out,' but like, 'No one knows me better than you,'" it could lead down a path that undermines her relationship with Drew. "GH" shouldn't go back to that well, as the CarSon love story has been done to death. They're never going to have a happily ever after, and many fans want Carly and Sonny to be done for good.