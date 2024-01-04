Inside Elizabeth Lail And Neiku Manshadi's Relationship

You probably know Elizabeth Lail from her iconic role as Guinevere Beck in Netflix's series, "You," as Anna in "Once Upon a Time," or as Vanessa Monroe in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie adaptation. No matter how you know her, though, Lail is a familiar face to many people. With star power like that, it would be no surprise if Lail had settled down with a former costar or stuck to dating around in Hollywood. In reality, though, she went a very different route. Lail met and married her husband the way most of us do, and he's not as acquainted with the limelight as one might expect.

In 2021, Lail tied the knot with her pediatric dentist beau, Nieku Manshadi. Many folks who have watched Lail's career take off over the past few years have likely wondered where the star is headed and why we don't see her gracing blind items or internet gossip the way other talented stars of high-profile projects do. It's clear based on who Lail chose as her partner, as well as the life they lead, that this is one star who prefers to keep her private life private. Despite being out of the spotlight, though, Lail's love story is the stuff of modern-day fairytales.