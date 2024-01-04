What The Cast Of Revenge Looks Like Today
We all remember "Revenge," right? The mid-2000s show that took the classic novel "The Count of Monte Cristo," turned it on its head, and gave us the ultimate portrayal of female revenge? The show followed Emily (whose real name was Amanda), a young woman who moves back to the Hamptons planning to get revenge on the people who framed her father for a crime that landed him in prison for life. As Taylor Swift once said, "There is nothing I do better than revenge" — the same could be said for Emily. The cult show ran for four seasons before ABC canceled it in 2015.
It's been a while since we last checked in with Emily and her friends (and enemies) in the Hamptons — so, you may be wondering what the cast has been up to in the years since the show's final episode. After all, the show was filled with big names, including Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann, Nick Wechsler, Josh Bowman, and Christa B. Allen — and while we hear from some of these people all the time, others have drifted out of the spotlight. Let's take a look at where the cast of "Revenge" is today.
Madeleine Stowe's career has slowed down
Madeleine Stowe played the villainous "Queen of the Hamptons," Victoria — when Emily came back to the Hamptons to exact her revenge, it was Victoria she was after. Stowe had already established herself as an acclaimed actor prior to landing the role. Throughout the '90s, she had starred in films like "The Last of the Mohicans" and "12 Monkeys." After "Revenge" came to an end, Stowe reflected to People, "To be honest, I don't know that I ever will really be able say goodbye to Victoria. For me, she is a really hard character to shake."
Since her role in "Revenge," however, her career has largely slowed down. She guest starred in one episode of "12 Monkeys," inspired by her '90s cult hit film, and then starred in the Netflix show "Soundtrack" in 2019. As she told KTLA 5 at the time, "It's really different." She compared it to a mix of the film "Magnolia" and "This Is Us." Plus, the show featured lip-syncing when they were going through emotional moments. "They kind of burst out into lip sync and dance," she said. In the show, Stowe played an aloof actor who had a very complex relationship with her daughter. "She's formidable," she said.
Emily VanCamp joined the MCU and starred in The Resident
Emily VanCamp starred in "Revenge" as its heroine, Emily/Amanda, who sought to avenge her father's imprisonment. The star had previously found fame on the show "Everwood" and, later, on the show "Brothers & Sisters" as Rebecca. "Brothers & Sisters" ended just one year before "Revenge" began. After the "Revenge" finale in 2015, VanCamp landed the role of Agent 13 in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."
At first, the character seemed to be a nurse — however, it later turned out she was actually Sharon Carter, the great-niece of Captain America. VanCamp reprised the role in "Captain America: Civil War" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." As she later told Collider, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a dream come true. "For me Sharon has always been so much fun to play... it was just such a blast to play her... it's kind of like the gift that keeps on giving," she said.
VanCamp also starred in "The Resident," a Fox show about a hospital. However, VanCamp left the show in 2022 to focus on family — VanCamp is married to "Revenge" co-star Josh Bowman, and the pair welcomed a daughter in 2021. "It's such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing 'The Resident' so much for the four years I was on it," she told Deadline. VanCamp returned to acting in 2023 with a small role in "Miranda's Victim" — but we're sure that's not the last we'll see of her!
Gabriel Mann has appeared in a number of big shows since Revenge
Gabriel Mann starred as Nolan Ross, the software engineer who helps Emily/Amanda on her revenge quest. Prior to the show, Mann had a successful film career, appearing in dozens of projects since the '90s. And he's remained pretty busy since the show's end in 2015, too. In 2016, he starred in six episodes of "Ray Donovan" as Jacob Waller, a no-nonsense attorney. Then, he had a guest role in "Damnation," a USA Western series. Then came "What/If," the Netflix series starring Renée Zellweger and Jane Levy. He also played Tommy/Hush in "Batwoman" and the young Ilya on "The Blacklist." Mann really hasn't taken many breaks as he's bounced from one TV show to the next.
Although Mann has been busy since "Revenge," we bet he's missing the show. Back in 2012, he described the show to ScreenSpy as "criminally fun." he added, "Boy, it's been such a momentously fun moment in my career up to this point. It's so deliciously enjoyable to see too. Every time there's a new script we're all on the floor rolling around laughing and freaking out."
These days, Mann keeps his life pretty private — in fact, his Instagram is completely empty. Here's hoping we get to see him in another new project soon.
Nick Wechsler has had a few guest roles
Nick Wechsler won our hearts as the charming Jack Porter on "Revenge," one of Emily/Amanda's love interests and, spoiler, eventually her husband. Before the show, his career had consisted mainly of guest TV roles, and since "Revenge," it's been a lot more of same. In 2017, he guest starred on "Chicago P.D." as Kenny, Adam's replacement in the CPD Intelligence Unit. He also appeared on "Dynasty," "For All Mankind," and "All Rise." In 2018, he landed a run of nine episodes on "Shades of Blue," playing another intelligence officer. He also played Ryan Sharp on "This Is Us" for four episodes.
As of 2023, his most recent role was playing the antagonist Blue Hawk on the 2022 Amazon Prime superhero show "The Boys." As he told Tell-Tale TV, it was a very different role. "Even the audition was like one of my favorite things I've ever done," he said. "He's not a nice man ... but that being said he's still probably, in some ways, the most like me." As he explained, he's a lot more nuanced than the good guys he had previously played. Here's to seeing more of Wechsler's dark side in the future!
Josh Bowman appeared in Our Girl and other shows
You may remember Josh Bowman as Daniel Grayson, son of Conrad and Victoria, who was frequently in trouble with the law. Bowman had had a few small roles prior to "Revenge" — after the show ended, he landed a few TV guest roles, playing John on the ABC show "Time After Time," about H.G. Wells, in 2017. He also guest starred in "Doctor Who" and played Dr. Antonio on the BBC's popular "Our Girl" in 2020. You might have also recognized his voice in the "Final Fantasy" video games, in which he voices Rufus.
Since leaving "Revenge," Bowman has settled down with Emily VanCamp, who also starred on the show. The pair started dating during the show's first season and got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot a year later and had a daughter in 2021. "One of the greatest joys of my life has been witnessing you become a father to our sweet girl," VanCamp wrote on Instagram in 2022. "We love you beyond words." In 2023, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, and they both appeared together in "Miranda's Victim."
Christa B. Allen is still best known for 13 Going on 30 — and now, for TikTok
"Revenge" fans may know Christa B. Allen as Charlotte Grayson, the socialite with a heart of gold, but to the rest of the world, she is still best-known as the young Jenna from "13 Going on 30." Allen got her start with the Jennifer Garner rom-com and went on to appear in episodes of "The Suite Life on Deck," "Grey's Anatomy," "ER," "Wizards of Waverly Place," and more before landing her big role on "Revenge." Since the show's end, she's appeared in films like "Dead on Arrival," "Family of Lies," and "Christmas for Keeps." However, "Revenge" and "13 Going on 30" remain her two biggest claims to fame.
Her other big claim to fame is social media. You can now find her on TikTok, where she has almost 2 million followers and often posts lifestyle and beauty videos. "Started on TV now I'm here," reads her bio. As the star told Allure, she started making videos during the pandemic. "I was like, 'This TikTok thing has some momentum,'" she said. "If I do TikTok like it's my job, it's going to become my job, and it has."
Henry Czerny starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise
Henry Czerny played Conrad Grayson, the ex-husband of Victoria and one of the series' main villains. Czerny had already had a long, successful career, appearing in "The Pink Panther" alongside Steve Martin and in "Mission: Impossible" as Kittridge, the deputy director who suspected Ethan (Tom Cruise) of being a mole. Since "Revenge," Czerny has returned to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise with the 2023 film "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," which he said, was better than ever. "They've honed it down to what you have here, which is incredibly delicious," he said to Variety of the new film. "Nothing is extraneous, and they know the craft so well. They know the franchise so very well. What you experience is a very tight, action-packed, heartfelt movie about friendship and what to do when you're stuck between a rock and a hard place." Czerny is set to return for the next "Mission: Impossible" film in 2025.
And that's not all he's been up to. Czerny also starred in 2018's "Sharp Objects" alongside Amy Adams as well as the 2019 horror film "Ready or Not." You might have even spotted him on an episode of "Schitt's Creek" as Artie, Alexis' much older boyfriend. In other words, he certainly hasn't slowed down!
Ashley Madekwe went on to appear in The Umbrella Academy and even landed a BAFTA nomination
Ashley Madekwe starred as Ashley Davenport, one of the Grayson family's senior employees. Madekwe's career had begun in the U.K. in the late '90s/early '00s with roles in shows like "The Bill," "Hope & Glory," and "Casualty." She went on to star as Bambi in "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" and Molly on "Bedlam" shortly before landing her role on "Revenge." Since then, she's landed starring roles in shows like "Salem," the WGN horror series about the Salem witch trials, "The Umbrella Academy," Netflix's supernatural hit, and "Dr. Death," the Peacock series about a killer doctor. In 2021, she was nominated for a BAFTA for her role in "County Lines."
Over the years, Madekwe has become more vocal about political and social issues. "I think my political and social awakening has gradually grown over the past 10 years that I've been living in America," she told Glamour U.K. in 2020. "Living here, I've been confronted with race and the issues of race more than I was when I was in England. ... Then, with the Black Lives Matter protests, you couldn't look away. We definitely went out on the streets, and my husband is a photographer, so he was capturing it and I was protesting."
Madekwe lives with her husband Iddo Goldberg — the pair had their first child in 2023.
Barry Sloane has been busy with Six and Call of Duty
You might recognize Barry Sloane as Aiden Mathis, an ex-boyfriend of Emily's who tried to convince her to give up her revenge plot — to no avail, of course. Sloane had appeared in plenty of other shows in the early 2000s, like "Hollyoaks," "Casualty," "The Bill," and "Holby City." His TV career continued — in 2015, he starred as Zachary in "Longmire," a Western series for Netflix.
He also appeared in "Six," a war series on History Channel, as a Navy SEAL. As he told Men's Journal, he also did all of his own stunts. "Once you do it in real life, it becomes more natural on the show," he said. "They have teams of background SEALs who'll be with us, but we basically do it all. They taught us about navigation, sleeping in the snow, survival in tough conditions, as well as the practical stuff — moving in full gear at altitude." Naturally, he did a lot of training for the show. He also later starred in "The Bay" and ABC's "The Company You Keep."
Over the years, Sloane has focused on taking care of his health, practicing yoga, meditation, and breath work. "However, it's my sobriety which has been the most impactful on my daily life," he wrote on Instagram in 2023, adding, "I'm fortunate to have a career which reaches many people and I'm very proud to be that role model for anyone who might want or need it."
Connor Paolo hasn't stopped working since Revenge
Connor Paolo played Declan Porter, a younger brother of Jack Porter who dates Charlotte Clarke. Paolo was already a big TV star, having played Eric van der Woodsen, Serena's younger brother, on "Gossip Girl" from 2007 until 2012. As Paolo told The TV Addict at the time, Jack couldn't have been more different from Eric. "Eric was very much a child of privilege and while I think both of their hearts are in the right place, otherwise there's nothing [similar]," he said.
Since "Revenge," Paolo's career has featured a few other big shows and films. In 2023, he played Ackerman in "Ambush," a Vietnam-set American war movie that also starred Aaron Eckhart and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. For Paolo, the film took him to new acting territory. "I'd never done a war film or anything in this time period, nothing from Vietnam, and I was honestly just really attracted to the nihilism of the ending," he told Screen Rant. "The fact that there was such an obvious metaphor of the futility and confusion and pointlessness of not just that war but war in general."
In 2023, Paolo also appeared in five other films and has two more in the works — he's certainly been busy!
James Tupper starred in Big Little Lies
As David Clarke, James Tupper played the father of Amanda and Charlotte and mainly appeared in flashbacks. Tupper was already a recognizable face, having appeared in "Grey's Anatomy," "Men in Trees," and "Samantha Who?"
Since "Revenge," his biggest project has been playing Nathan Carlson, Madeline's (Reese Witherspoon's) ex-husband, on "Big Little Lies." "I was just wowed by the whole cast," he told Collider of the show. "It's amazing that we would come back. It's incredible. I think we touched a cultural moment, where America was waiting, ready, and willing to have a cultural shift and change."
As for Tupper's personal life, it's been a little tumultuous. Tupper had a relationship and a son with Anne Heche, who was known for her roles in "Donnie Brasco" and "Volcano." The pair parted ways in 2018 after a decade. However, when Heche died tragically in a car crash in 2022, Tupper wrote on Instagram, "Love you forever," next to a picture of Heche. Later, Tupper sought to take over her estate with their son — nevertheless, the estate ultimately went to Heche's older son from another relationship.
Karine Vanasse has starred in both English and French Canadian projects — and hosted The Traitors
Canadian actor Karine Vanasse starred in "Revenge" as Margaux LeMarchal, the daughter of uber-wealthy Pascal LeMarchal. Vanasse continued acting mainly in Canadian projects, acting in both French and English. "I like having a base [in] Canada to return to from wherever the work takes me," she explained to Crooked Forest in 2020. "I am quite the vagabond at heart, though, and it is pretty easy for me to establish myself in a new city or country, and think of it as home for a period of time. More and more, though, I appreciate having a place where I can store my suitcases!"
One of her biggest projects after "Revenge" was hosting the Canadian French and English versions of the reality show "The Traitors." "I never thought I would be hosting that kind of show," she said on the "Traitors Around the World" podcast. However, after watching another version of the show, she realized she could create a Lady of the Manor-type character as the host — and that's just what she did!
After so much success, her biggest goal as of 2023 is to slow down. "To find stillness and be more alert and open to everything and everyone that comes my way," she said to Elle Canada. "I want to cultivate the traveler's mindset in my daily life."