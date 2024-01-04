What The Cast Of Revenge Looks Like Today

We all remember "Revenge," right? The mid-2000s show that took the classic novel "The Count of Monte Cristo," turned it on its head, and gave us the ultimate portrayal of female revenge? The show followed Emily (whose real name was Amanda), a young woman who moves back to the Hamptons planning to get revenge on the people who framed her father for a crime that landed him in prison for life. As Taylor Swift once said, "There is nothing I do better than revenge" — the same could be said for Emily. The cult show ran for four seasons before ABC canceled it in 2015.

It's been a while since we last checked in with Emily and her friends (and enemies) in the Hamptons — so, you may be wondering what the cast has been up to in the years since the show's final episode. After all, the show was filled with big names, including Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann, Nick Wechsler, Josh Bowman, and Christa B. Allen — and while we hear from some of these people all the time, others have drifted out of the spotlight. Let's take a look at where the cast of "Revenge" is today.