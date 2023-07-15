Actors Who Fell For Their On-Screen Love Interests

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have become the queen and king of daytime TV since Consuelos took over as co-star of "Live" alongside his wife in February 2023 upon Ryan Seacrest's departure.

The husband-and-wife team have known each other for years. They met in 1995 at Consuelos' audition for the soap "All My Children" to play Mateo Santos, love interest to Ripa's Hayley Vaughn. Apparently, Ripa could see their future together after just seeing his picture. "I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it," she shared on "Lunch with Bruce" in 2018 (via People). "And I don't believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment."

Consuelos got the role, and the two soon began dating. In 1996, they broke up briefly and eloped in Las Vegas that May upon reuniting. They soon welcomed three children together: Michael, born in June 1997, Lola in June 2001, and Joaquin in February 2003. In 2001, Ripa took over for Kathie Lee Gifford on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee." By 2002, both she and Consuelos left "All My Children."

After more than two decades together, Ripa can't picture her life any differently. "We're very lucky that we found each other, that's what I have to say," Ripa told AOL in 2015. "I would say to Mark, 'Who would we have married if not each other?'"