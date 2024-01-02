Signs Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo's Marriage Wouldn't Last

2023 ended with a breakup in Bachelor Nation. Bryan Abasalo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay, with December 31, 2023, listed as the date of their separation, according to Us Weekly. This comes after they met on Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" — a reality TV experience that changed Lindsay's life, most notably with her engagement at the end of the show to Abasolo.

Abasolo posted about their decision to split up in an Instagram post on January 2, 2024. He called it a "difficult decision," and went on to say, "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Lindsay hasn't as of yet posted anything publicly, but there's perhaps a coded hint about their separation in Lindsay's 2023 Instagram wrap-up post, in which she wrote, "Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024." Commenters who'd noticed Abasolo's post wrote condolences to Lindsay on her page about the end of their marriage. While it's certainly sad to see a love story come to an end, there were some signs that their union wouldn't last.