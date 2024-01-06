John Travolta's Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning
Ella Bleu Travolta, born in 2000 to renowned Hollywood actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston, is following in the footsteps of her talented parents and making her mark in the entertainment industry. Growing up with a younger brother, Benjamin, whom the family lovingly calls a "miracle baby," Ella has embraced her role as the elder sister with immense enthusiasm. Of the sibling relationship, Preston told People, "You would have thought Ella was having Benjamin herself because of her enthusiasm about his arrival — she was elated, to say the least. When she first saw him, she fell in love."
Her close bond with her father, John Travolta, is evident in their shared love and support for each other. Of his daughter, John told People, "She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful, and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her." They proudly claim to be each other's biggest fans, and their connection extends beyond personal ties to professional collaborations. Ella has had the opportunity to work alongside her father on multiple projects, showcasing the strength of their father-daughter relationship.
Ella's passion for the performing arts emerged early in her life. Expressing her love for singing and performing, she revealed that these interests have been a part of her since childhood. Whether it's acting, dancing, or singing, Ella is exploring various facets of the entertainment world with enthusiasm and dedication.
Ella Bleu Travolta always wanted to follow in her parents' footsteps
From a young age, Ella Bleu Travolta demonstrated a natural flair for the arts, inheriting her father's singing and acting genes. In 2019, she told People, "Since I was very little, I've loved performing, singing, dancing, and putting on shows at home for my family and friends." As a child, she orchestrated "mandatory" plays for her family. By the age of 7, she expressed a desire to make a movie, a wish that swiftly materialized when a film opportunity with Robin Williams came across her father's desk.
Travolta's love for acting, singing, and dancing has been a product of growing up in the entertainment world. "It's definitely been something that I've wanted to do for pretty much my whole life," she told Parade. The family's home in Maine even featured a dedicated stage area with a red curtain, where Travolta and her friends would put on a variety of shows. "We did [everything], from 'The Hulk' to Christmas shows, and one year, we all played different 'Housewives of Maine,'" she told People.
Acknowledging her parents' strong support, Ella has always valued the guidance and advice they provided. Reflecting on her journey into acting, she notes that her parents, John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, have been instrumental in offering the best advice. Travolta embraces her familial connection to the entertainment industry, telling People, "I love that it's sort of the family business!"
Ella Bleu Travolta suffered many losses at a young age
Ella Bleu Travolta, despite the perceived glamour of her life as John Travolta's daughter, faced profound losses at a young age, experiencing the deaths of both her brother, Jett, in 2009, and her mother, Kelly Preston, in 2020. Jett, who was Preston and John Travolta's first child, died at the age of 16 after having a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. John said during an onstage interview at London's Theatre Royal that losing his son was "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life," acknowledging a period of personal struggle and the effort it took to find renewed purpose.
Eleven years later, at the age of 20, Ella also lost her mother. Preston's breast cancer ultimately led to her passing on July 12, 2020. Reflecting on her mother's life with Fox, Travolta said that her mother brought "so much joy to everything." The actor and singer fondly recalled her mother's vibrant approach to life, emphasizing the joy and enthusiasm Preston infused into every moment. "[W]hether we were gonna watch the Super Bowl or have a Halloween party or just a little sleepover get-together or something, like, she was full force," she said. The young Travolta also shared that her mother's perspective on life continues to influence her outlook. "That just sticks with me — always having a really uplifting and excited viewpoint on anything I'm doing," she told Fox.
She has worked hard from an early age
Ella Bleu Travolta's strong work ethic has been evident from an early age. In her first television appearance on "Ellen" in 2009, Travolta revealed that she had "three jobs in the community." She was only 9 years old at the time. Explaining her work to Ellen, Travolta said that she worked at "Smoothie King, and a pet store because I love pets, and the horse barn. I help out and clean and stuff."
Fast-forward to 2023, and Travolta has expanded her repertoire to include singing, acting, and modeling, showing that while she has grown to pursue a career in the arts, she is still taking on a lot. In her conversation with Fox, she reflected on her passion, saying, "I really love the arts in general. I love singing, acting, writing music, playing instruments, painting, dancing, all of that." She specified that she is focusing primarily on acting and singing, saying, "I'm really trying to juggle both as best as I can."
John Travolta's daughter is modeling just like her mother did
Following in her mother's footsteps, Ella Bleu Travolta has embraced the world of modeling. The young star has graced several runway shows, drawing inspiration from her mother, Kelly Preston, who was renowned for her modeling career. Travolta made her runway debut at the New York Fashion Week Karl Lagerfeld show in 2022. Travolta even paid homage to one of her mother's iconic "Got Milk?" ads by recreating it, putting a modern spin on it with a plant-based alternative. Reflecting on the experience, she told Parade, "It's amazing 'cause I didn't know that she had done it until a few months ago and I looked at it and I was just amazed, and it's definitely an inspiration and this is such a cool, new fresh take on it, and so many more people are plant based today."
In collaboration with Silk's Nextmilk, Ella highlighted the brand's innovative approach to incorporating plant-based alternatives into everyday lifestyles. She commended the brand for making it easy for people to adopt a plant-based diet, saying, "The way that they have incorporated and made it really easy for people to put that into their everyday lifestyles, it's really nice."
She's pursuing an acting and musical career just like her father
Ella Bleu Travolta is carving out her path in the entertainment world, following in the footsteps of her father, John Travolta. Her acting journey began at the tender age of 7 when she starred alongside her mother, father, and late comedian Robin Williams in the 2009 film "Old Dogs." This was a unique opportunity for Ella to learn and be mentored by one of the industry's legends. She continued her acting pursuits with another collaboration with her father in the 2019 film "The Poison Rose."
Despite the challenges that come with growing up in the public eye, Ella appreciates the overwhelming support her family has received, telling Fox, "I think everyone has been so supportive and so kind to us as a family that it really feels like we're a part of other people's families." During the pandemic, Ella explored her musical talents. She told People, "[A]t the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh, I have some ideas for songs that I've just recorded as voice memos. I should try finishing them.'" She released two singles in 2022: "Dizzy" and "No Thank You." Ella's multifaceted career in acting and music reflects her passion and determination to contribute to her family's legacy in the entertainment industry.
Ella Bleu Travolta loves working with her father
Ella Bleu Travolta shares an exceptional bond with her father, John Travolta, not only as a family but also as co-stars. In addition to the films they appeared in together, the dynamic duo has also collaborated on multiple commercials, showcasing their on-screen chemistry. While Ella wants to forge her own path in the entertainment world, she admits that she loves having her father on set with her. "It helped so much having my dad there. It was so comforting, and he's the best mentor ever," she told People.
She has also discussed the benefits of having a father who has so much experience in acting and singing. "[H]e has such great advice. So, really any problem I'm going through, at least he's sort of had that or been through that and is able to shed some light on at least what he would have maybe done or what he ended up doing in that scenario that worked for him," she shared with Fox News.
Their collaboration extends beyond traditional film projects; they even teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial. "I always jump at the opportunity to do something with my dad," the actor told People. "[W]e always have the most fun doing something together. So, hopefully, we'll do something soon again. Maybe another project or movie. I'm always up for that."
John Travolta is Ella Bleu Travolta's biggest fan
Ella Bleu Travolta and her father, John Travolta, share a tight-knit bond that goes beyond the typical parent-child relationship. In her interview with Parade, Ella expressed the mutual admiration they have for each other, stating, "[H]e's my biggest fan, and I'm his biggest fan. ... So there's a lot of support going on, which is — it's amazing." Travolta values the guidance her father provides, saying, "He always has the best advice and encourages me to take the advice but also to do with it what I feel is right ... So it's amazing to have that kind of support and also just that advice from him and to learn from him."
In return, Ella is an avid supporter of her father's work. When asked about her favorite films of his, she found it challenging to pick just one, telling People, "All of them are absolutely amazing, so that's really hard [to pick], but some of my top favorites of my dad's are 'From Paris With Love' and obviously 'Grease.'"
When asked about the best advice her father had given her, Ella said that he emphasized the importance of believing in yourself. She explained this to "Access Hollywood," conveying John's message. "Knowing that, like, everyone's going to have a lot of opinions, everyone's going to have an idea of what they think you should do and how they think that you should do it. But you really gotta have confidence in yourself."
She continues to honor her late mother
Ella Bleu Travolta continues to carry on the legacy of her mother, Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020. Despite this profound loss, Travolta honors her mother's memory through heartfelt messages and poignant videos, expressing the enduring impact Preston had on her life. On special occasions like birthdays and Mother's Day, Travolta takes to social media to share tributes that reflect the deep connection she shared with her mother. In a touching Mother's Day tribute on Instagram, she expressed gratitude for the women who influenced her, stating, "I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models. I miss and love you, mama. "
In October 2022, Travolta created a poignant video montage featuring cherished moments with her mother throughout her childhood. The following May, she posted a heartwarming Instagram photo of Preston and John Travolta, captioning it with a tribute to the "most wonderful, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and brilliant mom a girl could ask for." Through these gestures, Travolta ensures that her mother's spirit and legacy live on, celebrating the love, joy, and memorable moments they shared.
Ella Bleu Travolta is a great baker
Ella Bleu Travolta, beyond her talents in singing and acting, is also a skilled and passionate baker, adding another layer to her versatile skill set. The Travolta family, it seems, enjoys friendly competitions in the kitchen, often engaging in delightful "bake-offs" at home, which, according to Ella, her father usually wins. She told "Access Hollywood," "We're all good at it, but he wins the competitions a lot." Travolta even told "Access Hollywood" that if she wasn't pursuing an entertainment career, she might have pursued baking, saying, "I also love baking, so maybe I would have a bakery or something like that." During her campaign with Silk Nextmilk, Travolta revealed that she always uses the plant milk in her baking. As she told Parade, "I'm a banana bread baker, so I bake [her family] banana bread with it."
The Travoltas have shown off their baking prowess on social media. In June 2023, Ella and her father took to Instagram, showing off their attempt at recreating the famous coconut bundt cake that Tom Cruise sends out to his friends every year during the holiday season. Tasting the cake in the video, John Travolta said, "Ella, this is delicious. Oh my goodness. Oh my goodness!"
The dating advice that John Travolta gave his daughter
Like any father-daughter duo, the conversation around dating has been a little bit uncomfortable for John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta. When the family appeared on "Ellen" in 2016, Travolta said of his daughter's dating life, "I don't interfere with that ... she has two guys that she hangs out with. I don't ask anything about what they say or do with each other." Ella followed this up by assuring Ellen (and her father) that she was not yet dating.
Despite this, John Travolta has still shared what Ella considers to be some very valuable dating advice. According to Ella, the best counsel her dad provided for navigating the dating world was, "If you're going on a first date or you're meeting someone for the first time, just making sure to really be yourself and don't give any false pretenses" (via "Access Hollywood"). This guidance aligns with a broader life lesson Ella emphasized, advocating for authenticity and self-confidence.