Royal Fans Think William & Kate Take After Princess Diana (& Not In A Good Way)

The late Princess Diana was criticized for a lot — even for wearing black, which is seemingly innocuous. Her eldest son is also facing scrutiny and being compared to her negatively. William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been called "lazy" for only doing 172 and 123 royal engagements respectively in 2023.

In an interview with GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell talked about the criticism of the couple, and how Diana factors into it. "This is where you very much see that William is Diana's son," Russell said. He explained how although people consider William to be more like his father King Charles III, William and Diana did have a strong bond. Russell does not think people's opinions on William and Kate will bother them too much. However, "the danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritizing their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy," Russell told GB News.

The royal expert added how such negative press may stick. He also said that William and Kate "were very much expected to be the star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity" for the royal family. Not attending as many events could backfire because, he added, "If they're not seen as often, there is a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them."