William And Kate Put Their Kids First This Summer & We Love To See It

It has been somewhat of a hectic time for the Cambridge children, who have gone through some big changes since the beginning of the school year in 2022. Beginning in September, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louie learned that their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had died. And while their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, may have done their best to keep their kids in a routine and give them extra grace as they dealt with the loss of their beloved Gan Gan, it was undoubtedly a very heavy time for the whole family. Things looked different for the family through the holidays and into the new year, as they all prepared for King Charles' coronation and, of course, that meant more changes — and more royal engagements that needed to be at the forefront.

Given all of this, it's no surprise that Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to ensure that they gave their children a fun, relaxing summer during which both of them took some time off from their royal duties to really spend time together as a family. "William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK," Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer said, according to OK! magazine. Interestingly, the Prince and Princess of Wales have actually been criticized for the amount of time they've taken off to be with their kids.