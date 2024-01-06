Why Fans Of The Voice Wanted Gwen Stefani Kicked Off The Show

Ranging from country stars like Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire to soul icons like Alicia Keys and John Legend, "The Voice" has had an eclectic selection of judges throughout its many seasons. While Gwen Stefani is one of the most iconic judges to grace "The Voice," she's also been considered a controversial choice, with many audience members taking issue with her coaching abilities.

"I think gwen needs to be booted off the voice," one social media user shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "[S]he [is] doing her fashion show for the world instead of doing what she's supposed to do." Another user wrote on X that they hoped she'd never return to the competition series, naming the singer the "worst [coach] there ever was."

Though NBC announced in June 2023 that Stefani won't be returning to "The Voice" for Season 25, whether the "Hollaback Girl" singer is taking a temporary hiatus (as she' has between other seasons) or joining her husband Blake Shelton in permanently leaving the series remains unclear. Either way, at least a number of "The Voice" fans will be pleased by the news of her departure.