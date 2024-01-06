Why Fans Of The Voice Wanted Gwen Stefani Kicked Off The Show
Ranging from country stars like Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire to soul icons like Alicia Keys and John Legend, "The Voice" has had an eclectic selection of judges throughout its many seasons. While Gwen Stefani is one of the most iconic judges to grace "The Voice," she's also been considered a controversial choice, with many audience members taking issue with her coaching abilities.
"I think gwen needs to be booted off the voice," one social media user shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "[S]he [is] doing her fashion show for the world instead of doing what she's supposed to do." Another user wrote on X that they hoped she'd never return to the competition series, naming the singer the "worst [coach] there ever was."
Though NBC announced in June 2023 that Stefani won't be returning to "The Voice" for Season 25, whether the "Hollaback Girl" singer is taking a temporary hiatus (as she' has between other seasons) or joining her husband Blake Shelton in permanently leaving the series remains unclear. Either way, at least a number of "The Voice" fans will be pleased by the news of her departure.
Viewers criticize Gwen Stefani as a coach
Some of the disapproval of Gwen Stefani as a coach on "The Voice" comes down to personal preference, which is an area where the show won't be able to please everyone. However, a good chunk of audience criticism centers on her effectiveness as a judge and her ability to take contestants to the final round. "She's always been a poor coach, which does her no favors," one Reddit user wrote in 2023. "[S]he's mostly missed the finale due to her inability to help contestants improve and poor decision-making in who to keep and who to let go."
Stefani only has one win out of the seven seasons she's served as a judge on "The Voice." While this success rate is comparable to that of some other judges — such as John Legend, who has one win out of his eight seasons — viewers have pointed out that the former No Doubt frontwoman struggles to even get her contestants to the final round. In Season 24, for an example, Stefani's final remaining performer was voted off the show before its finale, which consisted of five final contestants. This wasn't a surprise to those who had criticized her decision-making throughout the season, but it was definitely hard for fans of the '90s icon to watch.
Stefani still has her fair share of fans on the show
Gwen Stefani has received plenty of censure throughout her time on "The Voice," but that doesn't mean she's entirely without her fans. Many avid viewers of the competition show have taken to social media over the years to voice their love and admiration of the fashionista. "Loved you on @NBCTheVoice!" one viewer wrote to Stefani on X. "You are a great coach and you'll be missed next season!"
In fact, some audience members have even disagreed with the criticisms aimed at her coaching ability. "I think she's gotten so much better than when she first started," one viewer shared on Reddit. "She really works with the singers and gives constructive feedback. She is spot on on her critiques and has way better song selections than the other coaches."
It's unclear what the future holds for Gwen Stefani and "The Voice," but we're certain that she'll have the ongoing support of her fans no matter where she ends up.