The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Gwen Stefani

One of the things fans love about Gwen Stefani is how open she is. Sure, there are some topics she prefers not to discuss, like the details of her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, but there are other aspects of her life where she is an open book. This includes addressing her mental health and how she takes care of herself. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, she revealed that songwriting and exercise have been important releases for her.

"Honestly I have been writing a lot of music lately. I feel like that helps me so much with my mental health because a lot of thinking goes into it," she explained. "Songs can cure you." She also spoke about exercise, and while she readily admits she is not one to work out every day, she does see the benefits of regular exercise and how it can improve your mood. "So I think [exercise is] important. I think that just trying to find balance, you know, in everything, from prayer to exercise to making out with my husband, like all of it," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.