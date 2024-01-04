The View Co-Hosts Call Out Nikki Haley Over Controversial Comments

The hosts of the daytime talk show "The View" aren't ones to shy away from controversy or keep quiet about their opinions, so much so that sometimes the arguments on "The View" go too far. But there seemed to be a fair amount of consensus from the women around Nikki Haley, who is running to be the Republican nominee for president, and her comments about the Civil War.

In the "Hot Topics" segment of the show on January 2, 2024, they showed the clip of Haley answering a question at a town hall in New Hampshire about the cause of the Civil War in the United States. The issue that the women on "The View" have with her response is that Haley didn't promptly say that slavery was the cause — instead, Haley talked about it being "down to the role of government." She later followed up in an interview on Fox News saying that was a mistake, and that she should have, in fact, said slavery.

That walking back of her response didn't do much to impress the hosts of "The View," and they made it clear what they thought of Haley. Goldberg seemed to address the presidential candidate directly, explaining how she should have answered the question, "It was slavery. Slavery straight up. Slavery. [...] You're old enough to know better. [...] Don't sugar coat this." Joy Behar was equally as unimpressed, quipping, "She's getting her history from "Gone With the Wind."