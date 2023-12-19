The Stunning Transformation Of Nikki Haley
Whether you've stayed on top of the latest news about the 2024 presidential election or not, chances are you have come across headlines about Nikki Haley during the current election cycle. Not only is she considered a formidable candidate for the Republican primary, but she's had quite a lengthy political career thus far for someone her age. "We're ready — ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," Haley previously said in a February 2023 campaign announcement, as reported by USA Today.
While it's taken time for Haley to gain some momentum in the polls, the fact is she's recently garnered a lot of interest from both voters and donors. As the primary contest heats up in the general election year, Americans will likely see more of Haley and hear her pitch for the GOP nomination. As this process unfolds, it's also worth taking a look at Haley's stunning transformation from businesswoman to influential politician.
Nikki Haley was born in South Carolina to Indian immigrants
Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in January 1972 and has spent most of her life in South Carolina. According to Lassi With Lavina, Haley was born and raised in the small town of Bamberg after her parents relocated there from Canada. Her parents, Ajit Randhawa and Raj Randhawa, originally immigrated to North America from Punjab, India so that her father Ajit could obtain his doctorate from the University of British Columbia. From there, the Randhawas moved to Bamberg so that Ajit could teach at nearby Voorhees University (then known as Voorhees College). Raj also started teaching in public schools.
From a young age, Haley was already breaking barriers. According to Britannica, the Randhawas were the first Punjabi Sikh family to live in Bamberg, South Carolina. Haley herself was considered an outgoing child who also showed interest in helping her family and community, which were skills that inevitably helped Haley in her future political career.
She had business skills at a young age
Nikki Haley is often cited for her business smarts, which she has also talked about throughout her political career. While she eventually studied business and accounting, her family helped her develop these skills when she was a teenager in a more tangible way.
According to Lassi With Lavina, it all started when Haley was 13 years old and started helping her parents in their business. Her mother, Raj Randhawa, was a social studies teacher who decided to become an entrepreneur and open a high-end clothing shop. Haley helped with the bookkeeping aspect of her mother's store. According to Biography, the boutique and clothing shop, which was called Exotica International, eventually turned into a multimillion-dollar business. Haley is credited with having helped to make this happen as a young adult.
Aside from her accounting skills, though, Haley also contributed to the family business in other ways. As Lassi With Lavina reported, Haley used to model some of the clothes in fashion shows. Not only did this help raise awareness for the business, but it also helped raise charity money for the community.
Nikki Haley graduated from Clemson University and became a CFO
After graduating from high school in her hometown of Bamberg, Nikki Haley (then Randhawa) went on to study at Clemson University. According to Britannica, Haley graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Soon after graduating, she worked as an accounts manager for FCR Corporation. However, she didn't stay there long before returning to help out with the family business. The former bookkeeper — now an Clemson accounting graduate — used her skills to further help their clothing store Exotica International and eventually became its CFO.
Her parents previously downplayed any speculation that Haley had an easy way into her career, or that she was persuaded to work for the family business. "We allowed our children to follow their dreams in whatever profession they set their mind to," Haley's father, Ajit Randhawa, told journalist Lavina Melwani in 2010, "We only encouraged them to do their very best and have faith in God, and they grew up watching us working hard in our chosen passions."
This could also explain that, while Haley helped make Exotica International Gift Shop quite successful, her passion for public service led her down a different path. According to a 2008 press release published on SC Hotline, the family decided to close up shop, retiring from Exotica International after over 30 years in business. Aside from running this business, the family also gave back to various causes, including local charities, health and medical research, and disaster relief.
She married Michael Haley in 1996
Aside from obtaining her accounting degree from Clemson University, Nikki Haley (then Randhawa) also found the love of her life while she was in college. She met Michael Haley in 1989 during her freshman year at Clemson, according to Town and Country. Michael was near Clemson, studying at Anderson University, but he decided to transfer to Nikki's college in order to be closer to her. Michael had been dating someone else at the time he and Nikki got together, but the two hit it off right away. Aside from Michael's occasional overseas deployments with the National Guard, they've been inseparable ever since.
Nikki and Michael married in 1996. While the couple were undoubtedly happy about their nuptials, they also had to overcome some obstacles before they got there. For one, their wedding was postponed because of Hurricane Fran. The category 3 hurricane made landfall in Cape Fear, North Carolina, on September 5. According to the National Weather Service, the effects of Fran were also felt in South Carolina. The Haleys wed two days later, on September 7. They also had two ceremonies to honor both their family religions. One was a Methodist ceremony, and one was a Sikh ceremony. Nikki also converted to Methodism before marrying Michael.
Nikki Haley became a mother in 1998
At 26 years old, Nikki Haley already had an impressive resume. Aside from her career, she and new husband Michael Haley were interested in starting a family. The couple welcomed their first child less than two years after they were married in 1996. Their daughter, Rena Haley, was born in June 1998, according to People. Rena just got married earlier in 2023 to boyfriend Joshua Jackson, whom she met while at Clemson University. However, while Rena followed in mother Nikki's footsteps for her choice of college, she did not major in anything having to do with business or politics. Instead, she obtained a nursing degree.
The Haleys became a family of four when Nikki gave birth to son Nalin Haley in September 2001. Unlike his sister Rena, Nalin seems to have an affinity for politics and is majoring in political science major at Villanova University. While he's finishing his senior year at the university, he also appears to be active on social media in support of his mother's future career ambitions. However, despite her presidential campaign, Nalin also suggested that to her, being a mother is her most important job. "She's always going to be a mom first, before anything," Nalin told The Villanovan in February 2023. "She wouldn't have done it if just one of us said no ... It took the four of us."
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nikki Haley worked in various civic roles in South Carolina
While Nikki Haley was raising two young children, she was also hard at work building her business and civic reputation in her own community and beyond. First, according to Biography, Haley joined the board of directors for Orangeburg County's Chamber of Commerce in 1998. For reference, Orangeburg County is located in central South Carolina and has a heavy agricultural history, according to Britannica. It encompasses the cities of Orangeburg, Bowman, and Santee.
In 2003, Haley was appointed to another local chamber of commerce, this time in Lexington County. She was also involved with the Lexington Medical Foundation, according to Biography. It's important to note that Lexington County near the city of Columbia, South Carolina's state capital. Haley also started getting involved in women's leadership organizations around this time. In 2004, she was appointed president of the National Association of Women Business Owners, and was also involved in the local South Carolina state chapter.
Nikki Haley shifted her career to politics in 2004
By late 2004, Nikki Haley had shifted her career from business to public service. The first position she ran for was a South Carolina House seat in 2004. Haley beat Larry Koon, who had served longer than any other person in the House, according to Politico. Koon, a white male who some said had planned to retire but changed his mind — and had to deal with racist remarks from his campaign. However, Haley not only won the House seat, but she also became the first Indian American to take office in South Carolina. She also won reelection in both 2006 and 2008.
Ironically, while Haley has been a lifelong Republican, it was a Democrat who inspired her to get into politics. It also wasn't just any Democrat, but Hillary Clinton. "Everybody was telling me why I shouldn't run: I was too young, I had small children, I should start at the school board level," Haley told The New York Times in 2012. "I went to Birmingham University and Hillary Clinton was the keynote speaker on a leadership institute, and she said that when it comes to women running for office, there will be everybody that tells you why you shouldn't but that's all the reasons why we need you to do it, and I walked out of there thinking, 'That's it. I'm running for office.'"
She became the first female and non-white governor of South Carolina in 2011
After serving in the South Carolina House for a few terms, Nikki Haley set her ambitions on the governorship. In November 2010, she made history by winning the election against Vincent Sheheen, who was on the Democratic ticket. Haley was only 38 years old at the time but made history not because of her age but due to the fact that she was the first racial minority candidate to become South Carolina's governor, according to the Los Angeles Times. Furthermore, her win made her only the second Indian-American governor in U.S. history. The first was Bobby Jindal, who was elected governor of Louisiana in 2007. Not only was Haley South Carolina's first non-white governor, but she was also the state's first female governor, too.
However, despite these achievements, Haley had to overcome numerous obstacles during both the primary races and the general election. First was the racism Haley experienced, which made her a target of hatred from some white politicians. According to Politico, one state senator called her a racist slur and also questioned Haley's Christianity. This is likely why Haley stated the following at every campaign event: "I am the proud daughter of Indian parents who reminded us every day how blessed we are to live in this country."
On top of this, Haley also faced accusations of extra-marital affairs with two different men. However, these claims were never validated.
Nikki Haley helped remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state capital in 2015
Nikki Haley's rise through South Carolina's political ranks also spoke to continuing social progress in Southern states. According to Politico, when Haley won the 2010 Republican gubernatorial primary, she had staffers conceal a sign that read "Confederate Relic Room" in the State Museum where her team had her victory party. Reportedly, in the sign's place were red, white, and blue balloons.
A more poignant anti-Confederacy moment came in 2015, when Haley was serving her second term as governor. This was in response to the 2015 mass shooting of Black churchgoers at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston. Nine people were killed, and images circulated of the shooter, a white supremacist, with the Confederate flag. At the time, the flag also still flew at the capital in Columbia. Haley reportedly decided the flag needed to be removed via state legislation. "She brought those people together to give Republicans cover to do the hard work that it was going to take to work together with their colleagues to pass the bill to remove the flag," her deputy chief of staff Rob Godfrey later told Time magazine. "It's something that history will judge her well by, and I think that it's something that voters will always have in mind when they think of her."
In 2017, President Trump appointed her U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
During her second term as South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley was offered a position by President Donald Trump. She resigned from her gubernatorial position in 2017 to take on her new role as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. While she may have seemed enthusiastic to take on her new job, she was reportedly far less so about her new boss. According to Politico, Haley had originally endorsed Marco Rubio in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, explaining in a rally, "I wanted somebody with fight, with passion, with the conviction to do the right thing."
In the end, though, Haley ended up working in the Trump administration when Trump was elected in both the Republican primary and presidential election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. As ambassador to the U.N., Haley was involved with a number of key policies, many of which were controversial. According to NBC News, these included the removal of the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, announcing sanctions against certain Russian businesses, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, and withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council. In the end, Haley wasn't in her position for long. She announced her resignation at the end of 2018. "She's done a fantastic job, and we've done a fantastic job together," Trump said of Haley at the time, as reported by CNN. Haley's resignation fueled speculation over a 2020 presidential campaign that didn't come to fruition.
Nikki Haley joined other Trump administration officials in criticizing the former president
These criticisms began with the election denialism that led to the January 6 Capitol riot, and have continued since then. On January 7, 2021, a day after the attempted insurrection, Nikki Haley made a speech at the Republican National Committee's winter meeting. According to Politico, Haley said, "President Trump has not always chosen the right words ... He was badly wrong with his words yesterday. And it wasn't just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history." According to Reuters, Haley later said of Donald Trump's June 2023 indictment for allegedly mishandling of documents at his Florida home that the situation was "incredibly dangerous to our national security" should the charges be validated.
It's also important to note that, while these criticisms of her former boss occurred after January 6 and long after Haley left her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, this wasn't the first time Haley expressed disagreement with Trump. In fact, she previously made statements about her reluctance to vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. In October of that year, CNN quoted Haley as saying, "This election has turned my stomach upside down. It has been embarrassing for both parties. It's not something that the country deserves, but it's what we've got."
She announced her 2024 presidential campaign in February 2023
Whether it's lingering embarrassment about Donald Trump as leader of the Republican party, her own political ambitions, or both, Nikki Haley made an unsurprising announcement in February 2023. Haley formally announced her run for president in 2024 with what many considered an optimistic message, according to ABC News. Here, she tried to stand out from what was then forecasted to be a crowded primary field and set herself apart as someone who could lead a new generation of the Republican Party. According to The Associated Press, she was also the first mainstream Republican candidate to formally take on the presumed front-runner, former President Donald Trump. "America is not past its prime," Haley said in a speech in Charleston the next day. "It's just that our politicians are past theirs."
While Haley's announcement for president wasn't shocking. Rumors of her presidential ambitions had been swirling since she was governor of South Carolina. But what did perhaps surprise some was Haley's decision to join the race after her former boss did. In fact, Haley had previously promised she had no intentions of running if Trump gave it another go, according to Politico. What changed her mind about this is unclear. Yet, Trump seemed to take the announcement in stride at the time, telling Fox News, "I want her to follow her heart — even though she made a commitment that she would never run against who she called the greatest president of her lifetime."
Nikki Haley emerged as a skillful debater in the fall of 2023
In the fall of 2023, the GOP presidential primary race heated up as candidates participated in televised debates. According to data collected from the Brookings Institute between July and December 2023, former President Donald Trump had the highest number of media mentions, but Nikki Haley's mentions jumped by 633%, the highest percentage of any Republican candidate. This was likely due to her debate performances and subsequent polling, which showed that Haley had a good chance of possibly securing second place behind Trump in December 2023, according to Forbes, and also beating the long-speculated second-place holder, Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Republican debates have been a key moment for Haley's campaign. As Politico reported, in September 2023's second televised debate, Haley demonstrated her campaign's ability to use opposition research in her attacks on other candidates, which even included going after fellow South Carolinian U.S. Senator Tim Scott (he dropped out of the race in November). The third debate highlighted rising tensions between Haley and candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whom she famously called "scum" after he tried to criticize Haley's daughter, Rena Haley Jackson, according to The Hill.
Ramaswamy coincidentally fell in the polls soon after this exchange, while Republican viewers declared Haley the winner of the third debate. One thing that is certain is that Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are unlikely to come out on the other side of this primary as allies due to the deep rivalry between them.
By late 2023, Nikki Haley was considered a leading presidential candidate
Due to strong messaging and her performances at the primary debates, Nikki Haley became a leading contender for second place in the Republican presidential primary behind former President Donald Trump. After the third debate, more wealthy donors started to take notice and donate their money to Haley's campaign. Even the conservative Koch network's wealthy and influential Americans for Prosperity PAC decided to endorse Haley over Trump. "When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we'd be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction — and win. It's clear that candidate is Nikki Haley," Emily Seidel, an official with the Americans for Prosperity Action PAC, said in a statement reported by Newsweek. "We can't keep looking to the politicians of the past to fix the problems of today. Nikki Haley represents a new generation of leadership and offers a bold, positive vision for our future."
During the fourth primary debate on December 6, other candidates on the stage took aim at Haley due to her rise in the polls, as well as the new money she had started receiving from big-name donors. "I love the attention, fellas," Haley said after some of the criticisms, as reported by CNN. "Thank you for that."
Despite her recent rise in the polls, the 2024 election remains uncertain for Nikki Haley
As we head into 2024, a lot can happen on the campaign trail that could potentially lead to more or less support for Nikki Haley. Interestingly, as Politico noted, Haley has yet to lose any election she's ever run in. Perhaps she may be able to maintain her argument of needing a new generation for the party while also leaning on her previous successes in business and the economy.
Another fun fact? If Haley were to somehow win the Republican primary and then the presidential election in November 2024, she would be inaugurated in 2025 on the same day as her birthday: January 20, 2025. At this point, though, an eventual win seems a stretch as Donald Trump continues to dominate the polls in the Republican primary. Of course, Trump being Trump, he made some sarcastic remarks regarding Haley's speculated second-place holding, writing on his Truth Social platform in mid-December, "Where's the Nikki Surge? I hear about it from the Fake News Media, but don't see it in the Polls, or on the Ground."