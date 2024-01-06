Inside Real Housewives Alum Alexis Bellino's Romance With Shannon Beador's Ex John
Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino has been making headlines recently despite being away from the series since Season 8 wrapped. Fans saw her reunite with her frenemy, Tamra Judge, at the 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas in November 2023. Ironically, this was also the same month that Bellino reportedly started a relationship with former co-star Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. While the ladies are not friends since they appeared in different seasons, the new fling can be seen as messy.
The pair were first spotted together days before Thanksgiving 2023 at a California restaurant. Bellino and Janssen were with a group of friends and posed for several pictures. In early December 2023, Tamra Judge addressed the photos on her "Two T's In a Pod" podcast alongside co-host Teddi Mellencamp. "They decided to take a picture together, and then all of a sudden, all hell broke loose, and they're dating," she said, before insisting that her sex and Bellino weren't in a romantic relationship. However, on December 5, 2023, an insider confirmed to People that they are indeed an item after meeting during that November outing. Since then, the two show no signs of slowing down despite much criticism surrounding their courtship.
John Janssen has already gifted Bellino a pricy promise ring
For Christmas, John Janssen went big for his new lady friend, Alexis Bellino. On December 25, 2023, Bellino shared a photo on Instagram of her rocking a gold band, which paired well with her gold sparkly manicure. In the caption, Bellion lovingly wrote, "Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you, Johnny J." Via hashtags, Bellino let her fans know that she was "notengaged" but "promised." The Filterless Era spokesperson also tagged high-end jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels. A quick glance at the company's website identifies the ring as the Perlée Clovers ring, medium model. The gorgeous piece of jewelry is priced at $16,300.
Bellino conveniently turned off the comments on the Instagram post showing off her 18k gold, diamond-encrusted ring. Interestingly enough, in a follow-up post of her and Janssen on December 26, 2023, Bellino also removed the ability for followers to comment, and for good reason. She showcases two images of the couple with the caption, "Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I've never known. I love you." This was clearly in response to other "RHOC" cast members having strong opinions about the romance. One of their critics is none other than Janssen's ex-girlfriend, Shannon Beador. Though despite a stunning transformation, Beador is still affected by Janssen moving on with another Housewife.
Shannon Beador called out the blossoming relationship
Shannon Beador and John Janssen dated for three and a half years. After season 17 of "Real Housewives of Orange County," he ended the relationship. When speaking with People in January 2023, Beador said she was "blindsided by the breakup." While it seems that the exes were amicable, Beador did not hold back on Janssen's new romance with ex-Housewife Alexis Bellino.
Beador spoke with E! News on December 6, 2023. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that," she said at the time. Furthermore, Beador was previously sued for defamation by Bellino's ex-husband, Jim, in 2018. Beador explained that Janssen knew of the legal fallout. "John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," she explained.
Beador's close friend, Tamra Judge, was also upset by the fling. "I just wish these pictures would not surface. [It's] their business. But I am kind of feeling really bad for Shannon," Judge shared during a December 19, 2023, episode of her "Two T's In a Pod" podcast. For now, Bellino and Janssen are choosing to ignore the chatter. With Bellino being in talks of returning to "RHOC," it will be interesting to see how or if their relationship plays out on camera.