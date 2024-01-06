Inside Real Housewives Alum Alexis Bellino's Romance With Shannon Beador's Ex John

Shannon Beador and John Janssen dated for three and a half years. After season 17 of "Real Housewives of Orange County," he ended the relationship. When speaking with People in January 2023, Beador said she was "blindsided by the breakup." While it seems that the exes were amicable, Beador did not hold back on Janssen's new romance with ex-Housewife Alexis Bellino.

Beador spoke with E! News on December 6, 2023. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that," she said at the time. Furthermore, Beador was previously sued for defamation by Bellino's ex-husband, Jim, in 2018. Beador explained that Janssen knew of the legal fallout. "John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," she explained.

Beador's close friend, Tamra Judge, was also upset by the fling. "I just wish these pictures would not surface. [It's] their business. But I am kind of feeling really bad for Shannon," Judge shared during a December 19, 2023, episode of her "Two T's In a Pod" podcast. For now, Bellino and Janssen are choosing to ignore the chatter. With Bellino being in talks of returning to "RHOC," it will be interesting to see how or if their relationship plays out on camera.