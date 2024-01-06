The Real Housewives Star That Was Once In A Movie With Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock's "Miss Congeniality" chronicles an FBI agent going undercover at the Miss United States pageant — and the "Miss Congeniality" cast features a familiar face from "The Real Housewives" franchise. Before she was a part of the now-defunct "The Real Housewives of Dallas," LeeAnne Locken was an actor and she played Miss Nebraska in the film. Before then, she was a pageant queen herself, making it to the Top 10 of Miss USA in 1989.

While speaking with Bravo's The Daily Dish in 2016, Locken opened up about her experience filming "Miss Congeniality" and how much she enjoyed it. She said that she saw many women she'd competed against in pageants at the film's audition. Locken added, "I loved every second of auditioning for it. I loved being a part of it. I loved the fact that the choreographer from the Miss USA pageant was our choreographer on set. I had a blast."

Locken also mentioned rapping alongside fellow actor William Shatner and expressed how great of an experience it was doing the movie. However, there were some difficulties involved with making the film. For instance, Miss Nebraska's talent for the pageant was one that Locken never quite mastered.