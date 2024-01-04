Steve Burton's Days Of Our Lives Exit Could Be Great News For General Hospital Fans

In November 2021, "General Hospital" made a controversial move that drew the ire of plenty of fans: Firing Steve Burton because he refused to submit to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The actor felt it infringed on his freedoms and he swiftly made a lateral move over to the soapy spin-off "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," in 2022, where Burton reprised the role of Harris Michaels, a character he originated in 1988. In March 2023, he was brought on board the mothership show, and his action-oriented Navy SEAL-turned-police detective satiated at least some of his fans.

But Harris was brainwashed by villains more than a few times and just seemed like the poor man's Jason Morgan — the stoic mafia enforcer that he played on "GH" for 30 years. Burton initially signed a one-year contract with "Days," but now that time is up and, on January 3, 2024, he took to the YouTube page for his podcast, "Daily Drama," which the actor co-hosts with "GH" star Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli), to announce his departure.

Incredulous that a year had already passed since joining, the soap stalwart stated that after taping his final scenes, "I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew, to 'Days,' everybody." He also thanked the fans, remarking, "I'm always so full of gratitude." Excitingly, this now opens the door for Burton to make his long-awaited return to "GH," especially since the long-running show has lifted its vaccine requirement.