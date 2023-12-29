Inside General Hospital Star Steve Burton's Messy Divorce From Sheree Gustin

The eyebrow-raising news that soap star Steve Burton was getting divorced from his wife Sheree Gustin in May 2022 came as a shock to his fans, as the couple appeared to be happily married. Burton played mafia enforcer extraordinaire Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" and moved over to "Days of Our Lives" to play Harris Michaels when he was unceremoniously fired from "GH" for not complying with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 2021.

Page Six reported on a now-expired Instagram story posted by Burton in which he announced the news of his split from Gustin. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," the actor shared. He asked for privacy and confidently wrote further that he and Sheree were amicably co-parenting their three children.

The couple was married for 23 years before their split when Burton filed for divorce on July 7, 2022. On December 28, 2023, it was reported that their divorce had been finalized, with both parties agreeing to certain terms as they did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.