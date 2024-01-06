Tragic Details About Anderson Cooper

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

One of America's most recognizable faces, Anderson Cooper, a renowned journalist and proud father of two, emerged from a life that was marked by tragedy despite his privilege. Born into the prominent Vanderbilt family, Cooper's youth was marred by the sudden death of his father and then his brother, leaving Anderson grappling with profound grief and questions with no answer.

The Vanderbilt family history is filled with tragedy. Anderson's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was born to Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, the son of a railroad magnate who amassed a fortune during the Gilded Age. Reginald passed away when Gloria was just a baby, leaving her with a teenage mother who couldn't commit to raising her. Later in life, after three failed marriages, Gloria met Wyatt Cooper and had two sons, Anderson and Carter Cooper. The foursome lived a seemingly idyllic life until Wyatt's untimely death.

In an effort to cope with the deep-seated trauma resulting from the losses in his immediate family, Anderson launched a podcast, "All There Is With Anderson Cooper," in 2022, where he delves into different types of losses and how to deal with the grief left behind. He also regularly pens personal texts on the topic for various publications in hopes of shedding light on the often stigmatized conversation about loss and sadness.