Inside Maria Shriver's Relationship With Her Kennedy Cousins

Maria Shriver has been a household name for decades, for multiple reasons. Not only did she carve out a successful career for herself in broadcast journalism, but she also tied the knot with one of the biggest stars in showbusiness: Arnold Schwarzenegger. She eventually went on to become the first lady of California when her husband became governor. Shriver's marriage has often eclipsed her achievements, with headlines tending to focus on the ins and outs of Schwarzenegger's affairs rather than Shriver's hard work and success. While this alone makes her a fascinating public figure, there's another element to Shriver's life that cements her place in American history — her connection to the infamous political dynasty, the Kennedys.

The Kennedy family is as large as it is complicated, so how exactly is Shriver related to them? Shriver's mother is the late Eunice Kennedy, sister of the former president, John F. Kennedy, making her more closely tied to them than some may realize. Her mother was one of nine children, with siblings Rosemary, Patricia, Robert, Jean, Edward, Kathleen, and Joseph besides John, making this one decidedly large family thanks to their Irish Catholic roots.

It makes sense then that Shriver has a ton of Kennedy cousins she has grown up with over the years. Of course, she is closer to some of them than others, so what does their bond look like? Let's find out as we go inside Maria Shriver's relationship with her Kennedy cousins.