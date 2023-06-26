The Tragic Life Of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

Trigger warning: This article mentions domestic violence and substance use.

One cannot think about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy without also immediately thinking about her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr., former United States President John F. Kennedy's son. Bessette mostly lived an ordinary life before she became one of the most famous women on the planet after she started dating Kennedy.

Bessette dreamed of working as a model — she had the looks and the impeccable style needed for the job — but in the end, she caught famous designer Calvin Klein's eye, who was reportedly inspired by her unique and sophisticated style. He's not the only designer she dazzled; Ralph Lauren turned out to be a big fan too, dubbing her a style icon. Despite having a degree in elementary education, Bessette managed to land a job as a publicist and personal shopper for Klein's Manhattan store. She was on her way to becoming incredibly successful when she started dating Kennedy, not knowing that her life was about to take a very dramatic turn.

Naturally, everyone became interested in Bessette's comings and goings, and after she married Kennedy in 1996, he kindly asked the media to back off a bit, but they couldn't care less about his request. One might argue that the tragic turn Bessette's life took after she became involved with Kennedy is further proof that the Kennedy Curse is more than just a figment of people's imagination. The family had famously suffered various unfortunate events across generations, and tragically, Bessette's story didn't end any differently.