Inside Barack Obama's Friendship With George Clooney

There's a kind of joy in unlikely friendships, when people who seem like they're from completely different worlds turn out to get along well. One surprising example of a high-profile unlikely friendship is the friendship between former President Barack Obama and actor George Clooney. Although most people may only know Clooney for his Hollywood career, he has a history of activism, which is how he and Obama met in the first place.

While Clooney has shared his thoughts on a future political career and said he doesn't plan on one, he is a staunch supporter of a variety of important causes. One was raising awareness about the Darfur genocide happening in Sudan. In 2006, Clooney and Obama both attended a rally for Darfur. Obama opened up to Entertainment Tonight (via E! News) about Clooney's devotion to that cause: "George, who had traveled there, done documentaries there, and was very well-informed, came to testify in Congress. And so we got to know each other, and he is a good man, and a good friend."

Obama also said Clooney was careful about their friendship, not wanting to tarnish the politician's reputation. The former president added: "And he's also sensitive to the fact that, you know, that if he's around a lot, then somehow it'll be tagged as 'Obama hanging out with Hollywood stars,' and that's not who he is. But he's a good person."