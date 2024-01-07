The Heartbreaking Life Story Of Robin Roberts

Losing a family member is a devastating event for anyone to experience. For Robin Roberts, the experience was expounded because she lost both her mother and her father within eight years. Her mother, Lucimarian Roberts, passed away in 2012 after being diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder. Lucimarian was a writer and the first Black woman to be the head of Mississippi's Board of Education.

Robert's father, Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, was a trailblazer just like his wife. He was assigned to the esteemed Tuskegee Airmen program in 1944. He would go on to serve in the military for 32 years and earned 18 service medals and awards. Sadly, Col. Roberts passed away in 2004. Although he's gone, Robin continues to keep his legacy alive in her own way. In November 2023, she visited the World War II Museum in New Orleans with her partner, Amber Laign. She wore a beautiful sequined outfit that was bright red. In her Instagram post from that day, she explained that she chose to wear red to honor her father and his service.

Robin's parents were the biggest motivational forces in her life. "[W]hen you have that kind of reinforcement all the time that you're growing up around, as much as there would be times that I doubted that it was going to happen, I knew it wasn't impossible," she told NPR, "because I had two people raising me that had overcome some really long odds."