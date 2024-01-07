The Major Surgery Decision That Changed Modern Family Star Ariel Winter's Life

Ariel Winter has had a stunning transformation since entering the public eye, growing into a strong woman who isn't afraid to live her life how she wants. When Winter was 17, she chose to undergo a breast reduction surgery that made her go from a 32F to a 34D. And, in 2016, the "Modern Family" star attended the SAG Awards and didn't shy away from revealing her surgery scars as she posed for photographs on the red carpet. A day after the event, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain that she didn't hide them because the scars were a testament to her experience, and she was unashamed.

While many rightfully lauded her decision, the actor's mother, Crystal Workman, wasn't too pleased. Winter has a complicated relationship with her mom, which led the former child star to legally emancipate from her in 2015. The mother-daughter duo stopped talking after that, and since Workman couldn't privately communicate her thoughts about the breast reduction, she chose to do it publicly in an Insider Edition interview.

"She should never be embarrassed by her scars, but she shouldn't flaunt them and show them to everybody," Workman argued. "I am surprised that she did it so young and that the doctor did it for her before she was at least 21 to fully develop." But it's easy to understand that the "Modern Family" star couldn't wait until she was older to get the procedure because her being well-endowed negatively affected her life in several major ways.