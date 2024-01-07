Why Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Was 'Nervous' To Work With Candace Cameron Bure

When working with Candace Cameron Bure on the 2018 Hallmark holiday romance, "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," Luke Macfarlane acknowledged experiencing more than just stage fright. During an appearance on the "Tosh Show," the actor shared, "I will admit that I was nervous to work with [Bure]." However, Macfarlane quickly added, "But she could not have been more lovely."

In a noteworthy development in 2022, Bure decided to part ways with Hallmark after starring in over 20 of the network's original movies, moving to Great American Family, also known as GAC Family, in the process. Bure soon made it clear why she was leaving the Hallmark Channel. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actor explained, "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

When asked whether the network would feature same-sex couples, similar to Hallmark's redirection, Bure's response stirred controversy. She infamously asserted, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." This comment led to significant backlash both on and offline, but Macfarlane appears to bear no grudges against his former Hallmark co-star.