Why Hallmark's Luke Macfarlane Was 'Nervous' To Work With Candace Cameron Bure
When working with Candace Cameron Bure on the 2018 Hallmark holiday romance, "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," Luke Macfarlane acknowledged experiencing more than just stage fright. During an appearance on the "Tosh Show," the actor shared, "I will admit that I was nervous to work with [Bure]." However, Macfarlane quickly added, "But she could not have been more lovely."
In a noteworthy development in 2022, Bure decided to part ways with Hallmark after starring in over 20 of the network's original movies, moving to Great American Family, also known as GAC Family, in the process. Bure soon made it clear why she was leaving the Hallmark Channel. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actor explained, "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
When asked whether the network would feature same-sex couples, similar to Hallmark's redirection, Bure's response stirred controversy. She infamously asserted, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." This comment led to significant backlash both on and offline, but Macfarlane appears to bear no grudges against his former Hallmark co-star.
Macfarlane defended Bure following her controversial comments
Not only does Luke Macfarlane not harbor any ill feelings towards Candace Cameron Bure for her Wall Street Journal interview, but the "Catch Me If You Claus" star had her back. When Daniel Tosh, the host of "Tosh Show," suggested that Bure disapproves of Macfarlane's sexuality, the openly gay actor responded, "We never talked about it." He sweetly added, "She has a lot of gay friends," leaving Tosh in evident disbelief.
In fact, Macfarlane confirmed in an interview with TV Goodness that Bure personally wanted him to star alongside her in "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" (they play love interests). "I know that Candace had a very clear vision of what she wanted this to be. I was very flattered when she wanted me to be in it," the actor shared. Additionally, they seemed to have had a great time together, which is evident in their on-screen chemistry both in the movie and in promotional interviews.
When playing "Tinsel Trivia" for the Hallmark Channel, they couldn't stop laughing and seemed genuinely comfortable with one another. However, Macfarlane did address Bure's controversial statement with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. He pointed out, "Why does me having visibility make yourself any less different? I think that we all deserve a place in the media, in the film world." The actor did not provide any further insight into where their relationship currently stands.
Bure claims to love everyone but doesn't want them on her screen
While Luke Macfarlane continues to be cordial with Candace Cameron Bure, at least publicly, other Hallmark and, surprisingly, GAC Family stars weren't as forgiving. Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell, also known as the Hallmark hunks, had something to say about Bure's move to Great American Family in a joint interview with Vulture. Walker saw Bure's explanation as a cover-up for a better opportunity, while Hynes argued that Hallmark should have been inclusive from the start.
The trio didn't delve into specifics, but Neal Bledsoe, a former Hallmark star who transferred to GAC Family, went a step further by leaving his new network specifically because of Bure. In a lengthy statement published by Variety, Bledsoe said, "I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms." Amid the criticism, Bure clarified that her intention was not to insult anyone and that the media was trying to pit people against one another.
In a statement to People, the actor emphasized, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do." Despite her alleged love for everybody, Bure's past remarks make it clear that the Hallmark alum isn't all that comfortable with certain representations in the media.