Kelly Clarkson Looks Totally Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation

Kelly Clarkson's life has had its fair share of tragedies. However, her January 2024 People cover story shows that Clarkson and her two children are feeling good following their move to New York City — much better than when they lived in L.A. In that interview, Clarkson opened up about staying fit and talked a bit about her recent weight loss transformation.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told the outlet. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down." The TV host also said, "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't." Clarkson admitted that, as a Texan, she loves eating meat and has no problem sticking to a diet consisting of lots of protein.

Clarkson's new eating and exercise habits have contributed to the weight loss transformation that has people confusing her for other celebrities. TikToker @sabbbb0 uploaded a video of her handing Clarkson a small bottle of vodka during one of Clarkson's Las Vegas residency shows, so they could take a shot together. In the video, Clarkson gestured to her jumpsuit and said, "Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they're like, 'Let's get you into this tight s***.'" Some people in the comments didn't realize it was Clarkson at first. A few even admitted to thinking Clarkson was singer Reneé Rapp.