Kelly Clarkson Looks Totally Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation
Kelly Clarkson's life has had its fair share of tragedies. However, her January 2024 People cover story shows that Clarkson and her two children are feeling good following their move to New York City — much better than when they lived in L.A. In that interview, Clarkson opened up about staying fit and talked a bit about her recent weight loss transformation.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told the outlet. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down." The TV host also said, "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't." Clarkson admitted that, as a Texan, she loves eating meat and has no problem sticking to a diet consisting of lots of protein.
Clarkson's new eating and exercise habits have contributed to the weight loss transformation that has people confusing her for other celebrities. TikToker @sabbbb0 uploaded a video of her handing Clarkson a small bottle of vodka during one of Clarkson's Las Vegas residency shows, so they could take a shot together. In the video, Clarkson gestured to her jumpsuit and said, "Dude, this is tight. Like, I lost weight and they're like, 'Let's get you into this tight s***.'" Some people in the comments didn't realize it was Clarkson at first. A few even admitted to thinking Clarkson was singer Reneé Rapp.
Clarkson was depressed in the past when she was smaller
Renée Rapp wasn't the only singer Kelly Clarkson was compared to in that TikTok. One person commented, "Why did I think this was Sabrina Carpenter?" Another simply marveled at how good Clarkson looked: "I love thisss but can we just talk about how hot she is too. Good lord mama," accompanied by four sweating emojis. However, there have been times in the past when Clarkson's weight loss was a bad sign.
In a 2017 interview with Attitude magazine, Clarkson said, "When I was really skinny and unhappy, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense." Clarkson later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "Just to clear something up. I wasn't ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin."
In a different tweet, she said her suicidal thoughts were not related to her weight. "I said people had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy," Clarkson added. In a Redbook interview that was published a few weeks later, Clarkson said, "It's when I'm fat that I'm happy ... For me, when I'm skinny is usually when I'm not doing well." Thankfully, Clarkson seems to have found a healthy balance in her life today.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Clarkson's 'Chemistry' album helped her through her divorce
At the 2018 CMT Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson explained to Extra TV how changes in her diet had a positive effect on her health and contributed to her weight loss. By following the diet from Dr. Steven R. Gundry's book "The Plant Paradox," which advises cutting out the protein lectins from your diet, Clarkson was able to stop taking medication she had previously needed for an "autoimmune disease" and "a thyroid issue."
It's unknown if Clarkson still follows that specific diet, but her healthy eating and exercise habits have gone hand-in-hand with other positive changes in her life. Clarkson told People she was grateful for the "healthy outlet" of making her album "Chemistry" after her and Brandon Blackstock's messy divorce. "Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard," Clarkson added. "You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."
The "Because of You" singer also said that dropping the album felt "like, 'I'm taking my power back.' That sounds very therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships." It's undeniable that any stunning transformation also includes a focus on good mental health.