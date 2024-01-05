General Hospital Alum Amber Tamblyn Pays Tribute To The Show That Made Her A Star

Amber Tamblyn got her start on the legendary soap "General Hospital" playing Emily Quartermaine from 1995 to 2001. When Emily's mother died of cancer, she was adopted by Monica and Alan Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson and Stuart Damon). She became fast friends with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher), and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), and was part of the mid-90s teen scene.

On the January 4 special, "General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling," Tamblyn joined cast members old and new to pay tribute to the beloved soap opera. "Being a part of 'General Hospital' was one of the best experiences of my life," she said, citing Damon — whom she called a wonderful human being — and Herbst among the many reasons her time on the show was so great. "The cast of 'General Hospital' became like my own family. Just the way the characters have come to feel like family to the millions of people who watch day in and day out," she said. She noted that the show has created the most "complex," and "fascinating" families in its six decades on the air, "But none of them do scandals, schemes, or Thanksgiving quite like the [Quartermaines]."

On January 4, Tamblyn posted a behind-the-scenes video of her experience participating in the special on Instagram, in which she lovingly said, "Just what a special, special day getting to visit my old 'General Hospital' family again."