Donald Subtly Slights Melania By Sharing Bizarre 'God Made Trump' Video

Who knew Donald Trump was such a favorite of the Almighty? That's the message sent loud and clear through a video the former president shared on his Truth Social account. The promo, whose creator is as yet unidentified, begins with a narrator intoning, "And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on His planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump."

Thus begins a promotion asking viewers to believe it's literally God's will to put Trump back in the White House. The narration goes on to say the Lord wants a president who's "willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state." The businessman and former "Apprentice" host is that rare combination of toughness and tenderness, according to the video. He'll defeat the "fake news" and liberal "wolves," and yet he's also a "shepherd to mankind who will never leave nor forsake them."

It's not surprising Trump is flattered enough to share "God Made Trump" with his followers. At this writing, the post has gotten more than 14,000 likes and 6,000 "ReTruths." What's more concerning is his putting his seal of approval on a video that puts his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, in a negative light. Detractors on rival platform X (formerly Twitter) are bringing that detail to attention.