Why Melania Will Suddenly Be More Active In Trump's 2024 Campaign

Melania Trump might be spending most of her time in Florida these days, but it looks like she's open to a little change of scenery, as the former first lady will reportedly be more active in her husband Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. Even though there were rumored reasons as to why Melania had skipped a lot of public appearances with her husband in the past, it seems like she might have had a change of heart. Just like President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who often travels from one end of the country to the other to help support her husband (per CNN), Melania will soon be providing backup for her other half. She'll be attending rallies, shaking hands, and meeting with her husband's supporters in the hopes that it will help Donald win the presidency once again.

After making a very rare public appearance at Rosalynn Carter's funeral back in November, it seems like Melania is ready to make some big changes. But there's another reason why Melania may have decided that now is the time for her to get to work.