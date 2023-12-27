Why Melania Will Suddenly Be More Active In Trump's 2024 Campaign
Melania Trump might be spending most of her time in Florida these days, but it looks like she's open to a little change of scenery, as the former first lady will reportedly be more active in her husband Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. Even though there were rumored reasons as to why Melania had skipped a lot of public appearances with her husband in the past, it seems like she might have had a change of heart. Just like President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who often travels from one end of the country to the other to help support her husband (per CNN), Melania will soon be providing backup for her other half. She'll be attending rallies, shaking hands, and meeting with her husband's supporters in the hopes that it will help Donald win the presidency once again.
After making a very rare public appearance at Rosalynn Carter's funeral back in November, it seems like Melania is ready to make some big changes. But there's another reason why Melania may have decided that now is the time for her to get to work.
Melania Trump is ready to give it her all
According to Page Six, Melania Trump is ready to give her husband Donald Trump her full support on the campaign trail. One of the reasons why she allegedly thinks that now is the best time to jump into the fray is because her son Barron is a teen who is probably spending more time with his friends than his parents. While the Trumps were still in the White House, Melania dedicated most of her time to being a mother, and even The Washington Post called her the "mom-in-chief" back in 2017.
However, it seems like Melania is now ready more than ever before to be both seen and heard. One source close to the situation has even said, "Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history ... She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around." In other words, it seems like everyone can stop playing the 'Where In The World Is Melania Trump' game, as she'll most likely be spending more time in front of the cameras than away from them.