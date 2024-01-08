Why Brie Larson Received So Much Hate After Starring In A Nissan Commercial

The commercial seems to be a relatively innocuous way to show off the Nissan Sentra's features, but some people got really mad about what they saw as a feminist agenda within the commercial. Brie Larson's "Refuse to Compromise" ad was first promoted on Twitter, now known as X, and YouTube two days before International Women's Day, and the negative response was so strong that the company had to shut off the comments section — the original YouTube video seems to have been taken down, presumably because of the backlash against it and the overwhelming downvotes it was receiving. Then Nissan's stock tanked with people seeming to blame Larson's commercial for the dip.

The car company released a follow-up video, which has also since been made private on Nissan's YouTube page but is still available online, in which Larson was asked to talk about the ad and its message. That didn't seem to make things much better when it came to Larson being perceived by some as a misandrist, and a point of irritation may have been when Larson was asked about what it's like working in a male-dominated field and how she wanted to try and get more women involved on set so that it reflected the demographics of the larger world around her. Or it could have been when she said the commercial was, "about sisterhood, pumping each other up, community, and allowing each other to have the opportunity to believe in ourselves."