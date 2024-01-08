Why Kate Winslet Keeps Her Oscar In The Bathroom

Awards season is an exciting one — but what do stars do once they earn a coveted statue? Where do those shiny, glamorous trophies go? Something you may not know about actor Kate Winslet is that her Oscar is in a rather unexpected and somewhat strange place. Winslet took home the Best Actress award at the 2009 Academy Awards for her role in "The Reader." In that film, she played an Auschwitz guard on trial after World War II. However, in February 2010, Winslet told GMTV that her Best Actress Oscar is kept in her bathroom.

"Everybody wants to hold it and goes, 'Oh my gosh,' and 'How heavy is it?' So I figured if I put it in the loo, then people can avoid the whole, 'Where's your Oscar?' thing," admitted, per Us Weekly. In a 2015 interview with WSJ Magazine, Winslet said that she also expects her guests to hold up the statue in the bathroom mirror for fake acceptance speeches. " — and you can always tell when someone has," Winslet added, "because they're in there a little bit longer after they flushed. They'll come out looking slightly pink-cheeked. It's hysterical."

When Winslet was a guest on the British talk show "Lorraine," she explained how prior to her own Oscar win, she visited Emma Thompson's house and noticed her Oscar on the back of her toilet. Winslet took a moment to hold it and pretend to win. Later on, the fantasy came true when she got her own Oscar!