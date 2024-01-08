Does Jared Leto Want Kids? Here's What He Said

Jared Leto has established himself as a versatile and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry, excelling as an actor and musician. Leto gained widespread recognition for his breakthrough role as Jordan Catalano in the television series "My So-Called Life" from 1994 to 1995. The 90s heartthrob transitioned to the big screen, which was marked by notable performances in films like "Requiem for a Dream," "Fight Club," and "American Psycho." Rising to the top as a Hollywood A-lister, Leto has dated several of his fellow actors, such as Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson. Even with several known relationships in his past, Leto has no children — at least none he knows of.

Now in his 50s, he is still open to having a family, and with Leto having a reported net worth of $90 million, he is certainly financially capable of supporting a few offspring. Still, he is not in a rush. In fact, he feels that getting older will help him be a better parent. When speaking with "It's All Good Live" in Australia in March 2014, he said, "I think that getting older is great. You have so much more to offer. You're so much more patient. You've learned a lot of lessons you can share. I know people who were older when they had kids, and that's a really great thing. My mom was super young when she had kids, and that was great too, so it depends on the person." Since then, Leto has been vocal about both his apprehension and optimism about fatherhood.