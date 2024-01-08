Does Jared Leto Want Kids? Here's What He Said
Jared Leto has established himself as a versatile and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry, excelling as an actor and musician. Leto gained widespread recognition for his breakthrough role as Jordan Catalano in the television series "My So-Called Life" from 1994 to 1995. The 90s heartthrob transitioned to the big screen, which was marked by notable performances in films like "Requiem for a Dream," "Fight Club," and "American Psycho." Rising to the top as a Hollywood A-lister, Leto has dated several of his fellow actors, such as Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson. Even with several known relationships in his past, Leto has no children — at least none he knows of.
Now in his 50s, he is still open to having a family, and with Leto having a reported net worth of $90 million, he is certainly financially capable of supporting a few offspring. Still, he is not in a rush. In fact, he feels that getting older will help him be a better parent. When speaking with "It's All Good Live" in Australia in March 2014, he said, "I think that getting older is great. You have so much more to offer. You're so much more patient. You've learned a lot of lessons you can share. I know people who were older when they had kids, and that's a really great thing. My mom was super young when she had kids, and that was great too, so it depends on the person." Since then, Leto has been vocal about both his apprehension and optimism about fatherhood.
Leto says he's too busy for children
Jared Leto's career has been at the forefront of his life for quite some time. In March 2014, he secured his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 86th Academy Awards for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club." After winning this prestigious honor, popular films" such as "Suicide Squad" and "The Outsider" followed, adding to his illustrious resume. Additionally, he tours with his band, 30 Seconds To Mars. With such a bustling work schedule, Leto understands that incorporating a child would not be ideal.
Leto explained to The Standard how being busy doesn't work for kids. "I think it's really important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of ... things to take care of," he said during the June 2017 chat. While Leto may not think he has the capacity to balance his movie and music career with a family, the guitarist has admitted that having a child would be a welcome surprise.
Leto wouldn't mind a surprise baby
While Jared Leto may not be trying to have babies, he is not opposed to being a dad. In fact, he would be thrilled to learn he'd fathered a child with his past lovers. "It would be fantastic to have kids. You never know. You may get the knock on the door that says, 'Hey Jared, surprise! Guess what?' and that could be fun too," Leto shared with Entertainment Tonight in August 2017.
It doesn't appear that any of Leto's exes have come forward with such an announcement. However, he did poke fun at fatherhood in a December 2023 Instagram skit featuring social media personality Johnny Valentine. He captioned the video, "POV: the [apple emoji] doesn't fall far from the [tree emoji]," a play on the two men sharing a slight resemblance. The men playfully showed off their similarities during various scenes around the house.
Leto is now rumored to be dating model Thet Thinn, who is quite younger than him. Though it is unknown how serious the relationship is, there is always the possibility that things could blossom in the future, giving way to a family. Even if Leto never takes that next step with Thinn, he seems to welcome whatever his future holds.