The Unbelievable Way Aretha Franklin's Sons Discovered One Of Her Wills

Singer Aretha Franklin, often hailed as the Queen of Soul, had a monumental career that spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on the music industry. Born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, the star's powerful and soulful voice was first honed in the church. She rose to prominence in the 1960s with timeless classics such as "Think," "You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman," and Franklin's favorite song she ever sang, "Respect," earning her widespread acclaim and numerous awards. Sadly, Aretha Franklin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010. She kept her health battle mostly private before she passed away on August 16, 2018. After her death, her sons Clarence, Edward, Ted White Jr., and Kecalf discovered two separate wills in her home.

One of the handwritten documents was discovered inside a locked drawer and was dated June 2010. Franklin penned her most updated will in March 2014. However, that paper was found in the most unbelievable place, which set off a legal battle over which document was the accurate depiction of Franklin's final wishes.