Why Travis Kelce Isn't At The 2024 Golden Globes With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may be adding to her impressive list of awards and accolades with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Her movie "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is nominated for the new "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" award, but it looks like she's at the awards show without her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce is in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are being held; the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7, 2024.

Some could think Kelce skipping the awards show with his superstar girlfriend could signal trouble in paradise — it would be quite the reversal for a Swift and Kelce relationship that for some seems headed toward an engagement. But it's likely more of an issue of timing and scheduling.

The game started at 1:25 p.m. PT, and the Golden Globes started at 5 p.m. PT, and that doesn't include the time it takes to get ready for the awards show and to walk the red carpet. It seems like Kelce is sticking with his team for the full game and not trying to rush from SoFi Stadium to the Beverly Hilton, which would take about an hour.