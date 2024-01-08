Why Travis Kelce Isn't At The 2024 Golden Globes With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift may be adding to her impressive list of awards and accolades with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Her movie "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is nominated for the new "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement" award, but it looks like she's at the awards show without her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce is in Los Angeles, where the Golden Globes are being held; the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7, 2024.
Some could think Kelce skipping the awards show with his superstar girlfriend could signal trouble in paradise — it would be quite the reversal for a Swift and Kelce relationship that for some seems headed toward an engagement. But it's likely more of an issue of timing and scheduling.
The game started at 1:25 p.m. PT, and the Golden Globes started at 5 p.m. PT, and that doesn't include the time it takes to get ready for the awards show and to walk the red carpet. It seems like Kelce is sticking with his team for the full game and not trying to rush from SoFi Stadium to the Beverly Hilton, which would take about an hour.
Travis Kelce's game time was probably too close to the Golden Globes
Taylor Swift seems to have skipped watching the game at the stadium, potentially for the same scheduling reasons that kept Travis Kelce from going to the awards ceremony. But with a last-minute coaching decision to not play Travis Kelce in the Chargers game, perhaps he could have made the red carpet?
The Kansas City Chiefs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just a couple of hours before the game that "Travis Kelce has been ruled OUT for today's game against the Chargers (Coaching Decision)." Since the Kansas City Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West division championship, several starters didn't play in the Los Angeles Chargers game — Kelce was joined on the bench by quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs' 13-12 win over the Chargers. So maybe he'll join her at an after-party? Time will tell.
A Golden Globe win for Swift this year would be a first. She's been nominated five times, and the previous four nominations have been for best original song. Her win would make Golden Globes history as the first ever in the category "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," which includes movies that had to have made $150 million worldwide and $100 million in the United States. Swift's film is up against seven others, including "Barbie" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."