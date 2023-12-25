Signs Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are About To Get Engaged
As promised in her song "New Romantics," international pop icon Taylor Swift really is building a castle with the bricks that have been thrown at her throughout her career. And if the rumors are true, she's building that castle big enough for two. Though nothing has been confirmed, signs indicate a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement could be coming by 2024.
According to Page Six, an inside source has revealed that Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce has asked Swift's father, Scott Swift, for his approval to propose to his daughter. "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," the source said.
While the ring in question might be the gorgeous opal statement bauble that Swift was spotted wearing during her 2023 birthday festivities (fans like @SwiftieInKC on TikTok have theorized that the huge gemstone was a gift from Kelce), we can't help but wait in gleeful anticipation over the possibility of this power couple making it ultra-official.
People close to the star-studded couple are fueling engagement rumors
Though the ring Taylor Swift was wearing while she celebrated her birthday was worn on her right middle finger, not her left ring finger, some fans believe it was a custom piece given to her by Travis Kelce. The stunning statement jewelry features opal and topaz, Kelce and Swift's birthstones. Moreover, Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry (both of whom celebrated with Swift for her birthday, pictured here), liked @SwiftieinKC's TikTok video, adding fuel to the speculative fire.
As the inside source who leaked the conversation between Kelce and Swift's father, Scott, put it to Page Six, "[Kelce] is the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever. This is so much truer to who Taylor is than any prior relationship. Taylor finally has a partner willing and game. He's like, 'I'll stand by the side of the stage and wait for you to jump in my arms — I'll do that!'"
Indeed, Kelce and Swift's relationship has taken the world by storm with their adorable public displays of support at each other's professional events — Kelce in the VIP tent at a Swift concert and Swift in a VIP booth at Kelce's football games. Although the couple remained coyly tight-lipped in the early stages of their relationship, both lovebirds are becoming more vocal about their feelings toward one another.
Taylor Swift's first public comments about Travis Kelce are adorable
In what can only be described as the ultimate girlboss move, pop icon Taylor Swift spoke publicly about her new football player boo for the first time in an interview with Time after being given the magazine's prestigious Person of the Year award. She mentioned that their relationship started when Kelce confirmed he was a Swiftie on the podcast he hosts with his fellow football player brother, Jason Kelce.
Swift admitted that Kelce's not-so-subtle shoutout grabbed her attention and that the two started to hang out shortly thereafter. The pair were dating by the time Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game and haven't shied away from their public displays of love and support ever since. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves. We're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," Swift told Time. "We're just proud of each other."
Even fellow celebs seem to hear wedding bells in the air. "One Tree Hill" actress Hilarie Burton shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a Swift concert in which the singer changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to reference Kelce. "They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas ... and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May," Burton wrote. And we have to say, we (hopefully) agree.