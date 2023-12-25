Signs Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are About To Get Engaged

As promised in her song "New Romantics," international pop icon Taylor Swift really is building a castle with the bricks that have been thrown at her throughout her career. And if the rumors are true, she's building that castle big enough for two. Though nothing has been confirmed, signs indicate a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement could be coming by 2024.

According to Page Six, an inside source has revealed that Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce has asked Swift's father, Scott Swift, for his approval to propose to his daughter. "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," the source said.

While the ring in question might be the gorgeous opal statement bauble that Swift was spotted wearing during her 2023 birthday festivities (fans like @SwiftieInKC on TikTok have theorized that the huge gemstone was a gift from Kelce), we can't help but wait in gleeful anticipation over the possibility of this power couple making it ultra-official.