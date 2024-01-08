The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes have officially arrived and kicked off what is sure to be a history-making award show season. As Elle Fanning said on this year's red carpet, "This is the fun one." The Golden Globes brings the greats from movies and television all together to honor the best of the best and unofficially start a season of celebration. As always, the stars shone brightly on this special night, but unfortunately, not everyone dressed to impress.

No matter how many great looks there are on any red carpet, there are always a few that fall short, and the 2024 Golden Globes proved that this awards season will be no different. From watching the celebs sport plenty of very oversized pieces of clothing to seeing red when we really wished we weren't, bad color choices and ill-fitting ensembles were prominent at this year's Golden Globes. We may love these stars, but their style choices? Not so much.