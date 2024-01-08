Mary Trump's Predictions Suggest Donald's Worst Nightmare Could Come True

As election year 2024 begins, Donald Trump is busy visiting crucial voter states — he addressed crowds in Iowa in the first week of January alone — and making his arguments for a White House return. The controversial politician even promoted a bizarre video called "God Made Trump," which suggested the Lord Almighty personally ordained him to lead the country into peace and prosperity. Yet, simultaneously, Trump is in a legal quagmire, facing federal and civil charges in four separate cases.

One lawsuit in particular has Trump fired up on his Truth Social platform. In Manhattan, the former president faces numerous fraud charges for allegedly falsely boosting his net worth and the value of the properties he owns. As a result, Trump received millions in savings on interest rates and other undeserved benefits, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. If found liable, the AG is asking for $370 million plus interest in damages, along with a lifetime ban on him holding an executive position anywhere in the state.

This all comes as welcome news to Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, a frequent and vocal critic of the MAGA leader. She wrote on her Substack, "Donald spent his entire adult life creating an image that he was a real estate genius at the top of his game. This was his obsession and a fantasy, built entirely on the back of my grandfather's success, a lifetime of lies and bank loans, and Mark Burnett's tragic decision to center 'The Celebrity Apprentice' around a failed businessman."