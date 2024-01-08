Mary Trump's Predictions Suggest Donald's Worst Nightmare Could Come True
As election year 2024 begins, Donald Trump is busy visiting crucial voter states — he addressed crowds in Iowa in the first week of January alone — and making his arguments for a White House return. The controversial politician even promoted a bizarre video called "God Made Trump," which suggested the Lord Almighty personally ordained him to lead the country into peace and prosperity. Yet, simultaneously, Trump is in a legal quagmire, facing federal and civil charges in four separate cases.
One lawsuit in particular has Trump fired up on his Truth Social platform. In Manhattan, the former president faces numerous fraud charges for allegedly falsely boosting his net worth and the value of the properties he owns. As a result, Trump received millions in savings on interest rates and other undeserved benefits, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. If found liable, the AG is asking for $370 million plus interest in damages, along with a lifetime ban on him holding an executive position anywhere in the state.
This all comes as welcome news to Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, a frequent and vocal critic of the MAGA leader. She wrote on her Substack, "Donald spent his entire adult life creating an image that he was a real estate genius at the top of his game. This was his obsession and a fantasy, built entirely on the back of my grandfather's success, a lifetime of lies and bank loans, and Mark Burnett's tragic decision to center 'The Celebrity Apprentice' around a failed businessman."
Mary Trump would love to celebrate the sale of Mar-a-Lago
Psychologist and author Mary Trump famously pulls no punches when it comes to her estranged uncle. Mary thinks Donald Trump is a "born autocrat," informing Business Insider, "He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is." Not surprisingly, Donald's niece is watching his New York civil trial with great interest, predicting that state Attorney General Letitia James will emerge victorious and hold her uncle accountable for his alleged fraud.
Mary recently opined that Trump's "house of cards is about to collapse," (via Substack). The verdict, she added, could potentially cause Donald to lose his most treasured possession. "While a possible $370 million fine and a lifetime New York real estate ban would rock Donald's world," Mary pointed out, "there is one very realistic outcome that could send set Donald on the brink of ruin: Being forced to sell Mar-a-Lago."
The controversial politician has owned the exclusive Florida club since 1985 and currently lives there with his wife, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump. Known as "the crown jewel of Palm Beach," per its official website, the resort boasts luxe guest suites, a private beach, and amenities galore. But if Donald has to give it up — truly his worst nightmare — Mary is ready to step in. "I have some ideas about how the property can be repurposed — and I'm throwing a party," she quipped. "Are you coming?"