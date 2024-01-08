Inside Hallmark Star Meghan Ory's Relationship With John Reardon

If you need one more reason to believe in the magic of Hallmark, how about the creator of your favorite televised romance movies being responsible for a long-term love match? Meghan Ory and John Reardon were cast in the Hallmark Entertainment production of "Merlin's Apprentice," a 2006 two-part mini-series that had the actors coupling up first on camera, then off, in a romance that has lasted more than a decade.

Both born and raised in Canada, Ory, and Reardon share their lives and their career choices. Ory has appeared in multiple Hallmark movies, including "The Memory Book," "Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow," and "The Secret Gift of Christmas," and played the role of Abby in the Hallmark series "Chesapeake Shores." She was also Red Riding Hood/Ruby on the series "Once Upon a Time." Reardon, too, has spent time with Hallmark, starring in the movies "Love on the Sidelines" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and in episodes of "When Calls the Heart." The actor has starred as Charlie Hudson in the TV series "Hudson & Rex" since 2019.

While their acting gigs have taken them all over Canada, and through Los Angeles, the couple always makes time for each other and their growing family.